  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Law and JusticeHungary

Captain sentenced to jail over 2019 Danube boat collision

September 26, 2023

Some 27 people were killed when a cruise ship hit a smaller boat in Hungary in 2019. A court has now found the Ukrainian captain guilty of negligence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wof3
A crane lifts a shipwreck out of the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, in June 2019.
Only seven of the 35 people aboard the Hableany sightseeing boat survived the crashImage: Darko Bandic/AP Photo/picture alliance

The captain of a Swiss cruise liner was sentenced to 5 and a half years in prison by a Hungarian court on Tuesday over a 2019 crash.

Yuriy C., a Ukrainian national, was found guilty of negligence for his role in what has been called the deadliest shipping accident in Hungary's history.

His cruise ship hit and sank a smaller tourist boat on the River Danube in Budapest, killing 25 South Korean tourists and two crew members.

What happened on the Danube in 2019?

On the evening of May 29, 2019, the cruise liner Viking Sigyn collided with a smaller tourist boat called Hableany, Hungarian for Mermaid, near a bridge in Budapest.

The Mermaid sank in just half a minute, killing 27 of the 35 people on board. One South Korean tourist is still missing.

During the trial, the Ukrainian captain admitted he had "not seen the ship."

Several camera recordings proved the captain could have noticed the other vessel before the crash, the court found, either with the bare eye or on the ship's radar.

"However, the captain merely switched on the radar equipment, but did not use it at the time of the accident," the presiding judge said on Tuesday, according to Hungarian media.

A judge reads a verdict in a court room in Hungary, several people are standing around her listening.
The court found the captain guilty of negligence but acquitted him on charges of failing to provide helpImage: Noemi Bruzak/MTI via AP/picture alliance

Captain 'haunted by memories'

The captain's lawyer argued that the accident was caused by the Mermaid, which had not given right of way to the larger cruise ship.

But the court found Yuriy C. guilty of "negligence posing a threat to water transport." He was acquitted on 35 charges of failing to provide help.

The ship's captain has been in custody since 2019, which counts toward his sentence. He can now appeal the court's decision.

In his closing remarks on Tuesday, Yuriy C. said he was "deeply sorry" about what happened. "The memories of this tragedy keep haunting me," he said.

fg/fb (AFP, Reuters, DW sources)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A huge cloud of dust covers the face of the earthquake-hit city of Hatay in southern Turkey

Asbestos: The silent killer in Turkey's earthquake region

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 26, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of the military administration in Niger storm French air base

French military in Niger: 'We don't need them'

French military in Niger: 'We don't need them'

PoliticsSeptember 25, 202302:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a crowd of his female supporters in New Delhi

India's gender gap: Can a new law help female politicians?

India's gender gap: Can a new law help female politicians?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on cooper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft growing, hits infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft growing, hits infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Tensions in Kosovo after shootout

How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

PoliticsSeptember 26, 202303:51 min
More from Europe

North America

A poster showing Huawei's Mate 60 mobile phone, customers are seen in the background

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage