Canary Islands struggle to identify dead, missing migrants

Jan-Philipp Scholz in Gran Canaria, Spain
February 13, 2024

The Canary Islands are a first destination for many people trying to reach continental Europe. Numbers of those attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing are soaring. DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz reports from Las Palmas and Mogan, on Gran Canaria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cMDm
