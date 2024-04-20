Canary Islands residents protest mass tourism

The demonstrators want to limit the number of visitors to the Canary Islands and give the archipelago's residents a greater say in what they see as uncontrolled development that damages the environment.

Tens of thousands of people protested across the Canary Islands on Saturday to demand changes to the mass tourism model they say is overwhelming the archipelago.

There is a demand for a reevaluation of the tourism strategy in the Spanish archipelago, as well as a pause on the number of visitors.

Police said 20,000 demonstrators turned out for the rallies, while organizers put the number closer to 50,000.

There were also demonstrations in Madrid and Barcelona in support of the rallies on the Canary Islands.

Demonstrators demanded an eco-tax, a tourist moratorium and a better redistribution of income Image: Europa Press/ABACA

What are the protesters' demands?

Protest organizers say mass tourism perpetuates an economic model that harms local residents. They want authorities to temporarily limit tourist arrivals to curb a boom in short-term rentals and hotel construction that drives up housing costs for locals.

They are calling for restrictions on property purchases by foreigners. The protesters also want residents to have a greater say in what they see as uncontrolled development that is damaging the environment.

Last week, several members of the Canaries Sold Out collective also began an "indefinite" hunger strike against the construction of two large luxury developments in southern Tenerife.

Residents say it's difficult to find homes to rent or buy on the islands because of an oversupply of tourist units Image: Andres Gutierrez/Anadolu/picture alliance

Millions of foreign tourists visit each year

Tourism is essential for the islands' economy. The industry accounts for 35% of economic output and secures 40% of jobs.

In 2023, about 14 million visitors, mainly from the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, as well as around 2 million people from mainland Spain went on holiday there

"We are not against tourism," demonstrator Rosario Correo said. "We're asking that they change this model that allows for unlimited growth of tourism."

Island officials are concerned about the impact on residents. A bill is expected to be passed this year to tighten rules on short-term rentals in response to complaints from residents who are priced out of the housing market.

