Canada's defense spending: 'We know we need to do more'
Teri Schultz
02/16/2024
February 16, 2024
Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair has told DW his country is ramping up spending on defense. He was speaking as NATO defense ministers gathered to discuss tackling the biggest challenges facing the alliance, including the war in Ukraine.