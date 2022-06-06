Canada's men's football team strike for equal pay

Just a few months ahead of their first World Cup for 36 years, Canada's mens team have taken industrial action amid a dispute with their own federation which has been running since March.

Canada Soccer confirmed a World Cup warm-up game against Panama in Vancouver on Saturday had been scrapped in a brief statement on Twitter.

No reason was given but a statement released by the men's national team said the move came after players rejected a contract offer presented to the squad last Thursday.

Part of the dispute revolves around the issue of equal pay between the men's and women's squads. In a statement, the players said they demand an "equitable structure with our women's national team" that shares the same player match fees, percentage of prize money at FIFA World Cups and the development of a women's domestic league. Canada's women are Olympic champions and currently ranked sixth in the world.

Following suit

Such a deal, if agreed, would be similar to that struck by the USA federation and their national teams last month.

"Canada Soccer waited until the evening of June 2nd to present an archaic offer and the general secretary and president of the association only made themselves available for the first time to connect with the players on June 4 at 4pm," the players' statement said.

"For these reasons, we have reluctantly decided not to play our match today against Panama. It's time we take a stand for the future of soccer in Canada."

The men's side are scheduled to play Curacao in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday and the players said they hope to resolve the dispute by then.

World Cup looms

But Canada Soccer Nick Bonti was not happy with the last minute decision. "Canada Soccer is very disappointed in the men's national team players' decision to refuse to play," he said.

"Canada Soccer is committed to the principles of fairness and equity and we believe we presented a fair offer to the players."

Canada will kickoff their men's World Cup campaign against Belgium on November 23 before further group F matches against Croatia and Morocco.

