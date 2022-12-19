  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting
Tactical police at the scene in Vaughan, OntarioImage: Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP/picture alliance
CrimeCanada

Canada: Shooting in Ontario kills 5

55 minutes ago

A gunman has killed five people and injured one in an apartment building near Toronto. Although Canada has far fewer mass shootings than its neighbor, the US, it has seen a recent upsurge in gun violence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L94S

Five people were killed and another injured on Sunday after a gunman attacked them in their apartments in a condominium in the municipality of Vaughan, police said.

Vaughan is about 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Toronto, Canada's most populous city and the capital of Ontario province.

Gun violence is on the increase in Canada, though such mass shootings remain rare in the country.

What else do we know about the incident?

The suspected attacker was later also killed in a gunfight with police, local police chief Jim MacSween told reporters. 

MacSween said the injured person was in the hospital and expected to survive.

Residents were evacuated from the building immediately after the attacks, but MacSween said there was no further threat to the community.

Police were reported to be investigating possible links between the suspect, who was said to have acted alone, and his victims.

What is the situation with firearms violence in Canada?

In May 2020, Canada banned 1,500 types of military-grade or assault-style firearms days after a gunman disguised as a policeman killed 22 people in the eastern province of Nova Scotia.

According to Canadian government figures, less than 3% of violent crimes in Canada involve firearms. But there has been a fivefold increase in the per capita rate of guns being fired with intent to kill or wound since 2009.

The country prides itself on a gun violence record that is very different from that of its neighbor, the United States, where firearms-related crime causes tens of thousands of deaths and injuries each year.

tj/fb (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Argentina's team celebrating after winning the World Cup

World Cup: Messi leads Argentina to victory over France

Soccer15 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

Netherlands set to apologize for role in slavery

History2 hours ago02:50 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage