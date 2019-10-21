 Canada election: Justin Trudeau′s Liberals take early lead | News | DW | 22.10.2019

News

Canada election: Justin Trudeau's Liberals take early lead

Initial results have put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on track to secure a second term, but likely in a minority government. The race is expected to be one of Canada's closest-ever elections.

Justin Trudeau (picture-alliance/empics/The Canadian Press/C. Katsarov)

Initial results in Canada's general election on Monday saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals take a narrow lead after polls closed, followed closely by Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.

Both parties are hoping to gain 170 seats or more in the 338-seat Parliament, which would grant them the right to form a majority government.

Trudeau's Liberals had been elected or were leading the race in 154 out of out over 300 electoral districts that were reporting by 11:00 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT). The Conservatives were on track to secure 120 seats. 

With polls closed across the country, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has projected a Liberal minority government.

Around 27.4 million Canadians were eligible to vote at polling stations located in six different time zones.

Trudeau hit by scandals

Although Trudeau won by a landslide in 2015, his fight to secure a second term has been hobbled by several scandals. In recent months, old photos of the prime minister wearing blackface emerged and he has come under fire for his handling of a corruption case involving a major Canadian construction company.

Watch video 01:45

Canadians head to the polls

His main rival is Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who has pledged to roll back several environmental protections, including Trudeau's carbon tax to discourage fossil fuel use. He has also promised to balance the federal budget.

Scheer's campaign, however, was shaken by revelations that he holds dual US-Canadian citizenship and that his party hired a communications firm to go after the right-wing People's Party of Canada, led by Maxime Bernier.

Smaller parties set to be kingmakers

Although much of the focus was on the major candidates, the environment and health care also emerged as some of the top issues.

Elizabeth May, the longtime leader of Canada's Green Party, was able to steal votes away from the Liberals and Conservatives in opinion polls leading up to the election amid growing concerns over climate change.

Should Trudeau fail to win a majority of seats in Parliament, he will have to rely on support from smaller parties like the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh — the first non-white leader of a federal party in Canada.

Should Scheer's Conservatives pull ahead, it's possible they would team up with Yves-Francois Blanchet's Bloc Quebecois, the nationalist party of the French-speaking province of Quebec, in a minority government.

rs/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Canada's oil pipeline: Workers anxious for their future

Anxious gas and oil workers in Canada have demanded an end to what they see as job-killing anti-pipeline policies. But Ottawa faces a dilemma: How to balance job security for those workers while fighting climate change? (29.03.2019)  

Canada election: 5 things to know

Liberals and Conservatives were neck-and-neck in the polls as voting started in Canada's general election Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a hard fight to win a second term as Canada's leader. (21.10.2019)  

Brownface images come back to haunt Canada's Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized--twice--after photos and a video emerged of him in brownface makeup on 3 separate occassions. The images emerged the week after he launched his reelection campaign. (19.09.2019)  

Canada: Justin Trudeau kicks off tough election campaign

The prime minister who promised "sunny ways" to Canadians in 2015 has been worn down by a damaging ethics controversy. Now he has dissolved Parliament ahead of a mid-October election. (11.09.2019)  

Justin Trudeau admits to mistakes in corruption trial crisis but not breaking any rules

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has denied interfering in Canada's judicial system, though conceded he should have done things differently in handling accusations he intervened to shield a firm of bribery charges. (07.03.2019)  

