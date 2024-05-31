  1. Skip to content
Can Modi's BJP win over India's multicultural south?

Shalu Yadav | Sharique Ahmad
May 31, 2024

South India, known for its distinct culture and high levels of education, is India's economic powerhouse. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist BJP has struggled to make inroads there. DW's Shalu Yadav went to Chennai to feel the pulse.

Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Long lines form in front of a polling station in the Srinagar constituency in Kashmir

Will Kashmir residents vote in India's general election?

The vote is the first since the Modi government removed the Muslim-majority region's semi-autonomous status in 2019.
PoliticsMay 13, 202404:07 min
Supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wear masks of his face

How Narendra Modi transformed India's image and politics

As India kicks off its general election, Narendra Modi is on course to win a third consecutive term as prime minister.
PoliticsApril 22, 202403:47 min
Indian farmers holding protest flags

Why India's protesting farmers refuse to back down

DW's Manira Chaudhary and Sharique Ahmad went to one of the protest camps in the north of the country to gauge the mood.
PoliticsMarch 12, 202403:17 min
More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
A representative image combining a tree, wind turbines, chimneys releasing smoke, solar panels the and the yellow EU stars

EU explained: What does the European Parliament do?

The European Parliament has 720 lawmakers. Find out what they do during their five-year term.
PoliticsJune 4, 202401:12 min
A view of the European Parliament plenary building from above, with members seated as a person speaks

Russian disinformation network targets EU elections

Efforts to counter Russian disinformation are moving into overdrive in the days before the European elections.
PoliticsJune 4, 202403:29 min
