Can Earth be saved by its digital twin?

Roger Ditter | Yannick Beierlein
June 13, 2024

Floods, droughts, wildfires — extreme weather events affect us all. But what exactly will happen to your city or house? To help us understand, the EU has created a digital twin of the Earth to analyze the effects of climate change.

