HealthCameroon

Cameroon starts first malaria vaccination program for children

Elena Gyldenkerne
January 22, 2024

The global fight against malaria is taking a stride forward. Cameroon has launched the world's first routine vaccine program against the mosquito-borne disease. It is projected to save tens of thousands of children's lives per year across Africa.

Similar stories from Cameroon

More on Health from Africa

More on Health from around the world

