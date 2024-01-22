Cameroon starts first malaria vaccination program for children

HealthCameroonCameroon starts first malaria vaccination program for childrenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthCameroonElena Gyldenkerne01/22/2024January 22, 2024The global fight against malaria is taking a stride forward. Cameroon has launched the world's first routine vaccine program against the mosquito-borne disease. It is projected to save tens of thousands of children's lives per year across Africa.https://p.dw.com/p/4bYsfAdvertisement