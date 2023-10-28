In Africa, climate change is igniting armed conflict

ConflictsCameroonIn Africa, climate change is igniting armed conflictTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsCameroonBlaise Eyong in Bogo, Cameroon10/28/2023October 28, 2023Climate change has displaced large numbers of people in Cameroon's far north. Fighting over water supplies in 2021 forced thousands of people to leave their homes, and many people have not been able to return since.https://p.dw.com/p/4Y8VgAdvertisement