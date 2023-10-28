  1. Skip to content
In Africa, climate change is igniting armed conflict

Blaise Eyong in Bogo, Cameroon
October 28, 2023

Climate change has displaced large numbers of people in Cameroon's far north. Fighting over water supplies in 2021 forced thousands of people to leave their homes, and many people have not been able to return since.

