PoliticsCambodia

Cambodia's Hun Sen to step down, hand power to son

48 minutes ago

Hun Sen has ruled the Southeast Asian country for almost four decades. The move comes after his party was victorious in parliamentary elections.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UOi0
Hun Sen of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP)
Hun Sen had previously stated his intention to pass on the leadership to his son Hun ManetImage: Heng Sinith/AP/picture alliance/dpa

Longtime Cambodian leader, Hun Sen, announced his decision on Wednesday to step down as prime minister, handing over the position to his oldest son, Hun Manet.

"I would like to ask for understanding from the people as I announce that I will not continue as prime minister," the 70-year-old said on state television.

This announcement follows the Cambodian People's Party's recent victory in weekend elections, which have been heavily criticized by Western countries and rights organizations for being neither free nor fair and suppressing the country's main opposition.

He had previously stated his intention to pass on the leadership to his son during this upcoming five-year term.

Currently serving as the chief of the country's army, Hun Manet won a seat in parliament during Sunday's election.

Cambodian army chief Hun Manet
Cambodian army chief Hun Manet won a seat in parliament in the recent electionImage: Heng Sinith/AP/picture alliance/dpa

Ruling with an iron grip

Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge cadre, has run Cambodia since 1985 with an iron grip.

Throughout his decades-long tenure, Hun Sen has eliminated any opposition to his authority,banning opposition parties, forcing challengers to flee the country, and stifling freedom of expression.

His party, the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), achieved a landslide victory in the recent election, capturing an overwhelming 82% of the vote, but led critics to draw parallels with the dynastic succession of North Korea's leadership.

Despite stepping down as prime minister, Hun Sen has made it clear that he intends to retain influence and power even after relinquishing the formal position. This negates any notions of potential policy changes in the country. 

Cambodia holds sham elections

ss/wd (AP, AFP)

Page 1 of 2
