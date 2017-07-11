California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Thousands of evacuation orders were issued in the US state of California on Saturday as a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park began to grow rapidly.

Evacuation orders were issued for over 6,000 people, Sierra National Forest spokesman Daniel Patterson said. More than 400 firefighters along with helicopters and bulldozers were working to put out the blaze, he said.

What do we know about the fire?

The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park. By Saturday, it had grown to 10.2 square miles (26.5 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

"The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday," Patterson said. "These are exceptional fire conditions."

By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged 5 others, according to Cal Fire. It was threatening 2,000 more structures and had prompted numerous road closures.

"Explosive fire behavior is challenging firefighters," Cal Fire said in a statement. It went on to describe the Oak Fire as "extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching."

As of midday Saturday, the fire was zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sweltering heat in Europe Scorching temperatures have been fueling wildfires in several countries. A fire in Spain has so far burnt out at least 4,000 hectares of land, local officials said. Italy, Croatia, France and Portugal all reported forest fires that were linked to the high temperatures this week. Heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change, scientists say.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Sydney flooding The start of July brought the fourth set of floods in 18 months to the Australian state of New South Wales. The Greater Sydney area was especially affected, with eight months worth of rain falling in just four days. Roads were turned into rivers and tens of thousands of people evacuated from their homes. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the repeated floods proved the need for climate action.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Pakistan monsoon rains Storms have lashed Pakistan since mid-June, killing more than 70 people and damaging homes, roads, bridges and power stations. The country's minister for climate change said the recent rains were 87% heavier than the average downpour and that Pakistan should be ready to face more flooding as the warming world causes the country's glaciers to melt faster.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Water restrictions in Italy After scarce winter rains and months of drought, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions. It will remain in place until the end of the year. Cities and districts have independently imposed restrictions on water usage. It is the most serious water crisis for 70 years in the country's Po basin region, which is vital for Italy's agriculture and livestock.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world North American wildfires Even before the US wildfire season has officially begun, parts of the country are in flames. A fire erupted in northern California at the beginning of July and more than doubled in size overnight forcing hundreds of evacuations. It is just one of many fires burning across the state, 96% of which is experiencing drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Heat wave in China China is sweltering under the worst heat wave in decades. Scorching heat hit parts of the country in June and July, and air-con demand caused the electricity load in the eastern province of Henan to hit a new record. Meanwhile, the south has had heavy rain and floods. The government has blamed the extremes on climate change, which it says will increasingly impact both society and the economy.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world Northeastern Brazil landslides Landslides and flooding following torrential rains wiped away housing in Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state in May, killing at least 100 people. Favelas built on hillsides are prone to such disasters and experts say climate change contributes to more intense rainfall. The IPCC classified the low-lying metro region around the Pernambuco capital of Recife as one of the world's most vulnerable.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world South Africa extreme rains In April, intense rains hit the eastern coast of South Africa, causing floods and landslides that claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed over 12,000 houses and forced an estimated 40,000 people from their homes. A World Weather Attribution study found that climate change made the rains in South Africa twice as likely and up to 8% more intense.

Climate change: Flooding, drought, fire and heat waves around the world East Africa prolonged drought East Africa is experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades. It started last year and is still ongoing after a fourth season of failed rains. Up to 20 million people are now at risk of severe hunger. Scientists say the decline in the spring rainy season, which is tied to warmer waters in the Indian Ocean, causes rains to fall rapidly over the ocean before reaching land. Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Sarah Steffen



Worst drought in decades

The blaze was raging in a sparsely-populated, mostly rural area of the Sierra Nevada foothills, Patterson said.

According to him, hot weather, low humidity and bone dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades was fueling the blaze.

California has experienced increasingly larger wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the western part of the United States much warmer and drier.

Firefighters made significant progress against a separate wildfire on Friday, which was 79% contained after having burnt about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometers) of forest. The fire broke out on July 7.

sdi/sri (AP, AFP)