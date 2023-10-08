  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Nobel Prize
ReligionUnited States of America

California governor vetoes caste discrimination bill

October 8, 2023

Gavin Newsom called the bill "unnecessary," citing broader discrimination laws which already prohibit caste discrimination. The issue is of particular meaning to Americans of South Asian and Hindu descent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XFjR
California Governor Gavin Newsom arrives for a memorial service
Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has served as California's governor since 2019Image: Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP/picture alliance

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday vetoed a bill which would explicitly ban caste discrimination, calling it "unnecessary." 

The bill was recently passed by the state legislature and is of particular importance to those of Hindu and South Asian descent.

"Because discrimination based on caste is already prohibited under these existing categories, this bill is unnecessary," Newsom said in a letter to California state lawmakers posted on the website of the governor's office. 

"For this reason, I cannot sign this bill," he said.

Newsom's decision to scrap the bill comes as a setback to activists in the US who have been looking for an explicit ban on caste discrimination.

What is the bill about? 

Caste discrimination is one of the oldest forms of social division based on inherited, perceived status. It is especially prevalent in India and Hindu communities. There, people belonging to "upper" castes are known to discriminate against those perceived as inferior to them. 

Headlines of violence against Dalits — the "lowest" rung in the Hindu caste system where they have been treated as "untouchables" — are a common sight in Indian media. An economic and social improvement in their lives is often met with vicious attacks.

Officially called the Senate Bill 403 or SB 403, the bill banning caste discrimination was introduced and authored by Democratic State Senator Aisha Wahab, in March. Wahab is an Afghan-American. 

An earlier version of it passed the state Senate before undergoing revisions. 

A revised version — which listed caste under "ancestry" and not as a separate category — was passed by the State Assembly in August and by the State Senate in early September. Both votes were nearly unanimous. 

Those opposing the bill in California say that US laws already ban ancestry discrimination and a targeted bill only serves to stigmatize the entire community, mostly Hindus and South Asians, with a broad brush. 

India: Dalit journalist fights caste injustices and bias

Growing movement against caste discrimination

The US and Canada, both with a substantial South Asian-descent population, have seen a growing movement to fight caste-based prejudice.

Just in 2023, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste discrimination after a city council vote. 

Meanwhile Toronto's school board became the first in Canada to recognize that the issue existed in the city's schools. Even in California, in September, Fresno became the second US city to ban the practice after a unanimous city council vote. 

Those working to ban it in the state launched a hunger strike in early September pushing for the law's passage. Despite the veto, they are not defeated. 

Thenmozhi Soundararajan, executive director of Equality Labs, the Oakland-based Dalit rights group said she still views this moment as a victory. 

"We made the world aware that caste exists in the U.S. and our people need a remedy from this violence. A testament to our organizing is in Newsom's veto where he acknowledges that caste is currently covered. So while we wipe our tears and grieve, know that we are not defeated," she said.

A United Nations report in 2016 said at least 250 million people across the world still face caste discrimination in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Pacific regions. The practice is prevalent among Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Muslim and Sikh communities. 

Seattle becomes first US city to ban caste discrimination

mk/wd (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City
Live

Israel updates: Netanyahu says war 'will take time'

ConflictsOctober 8, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Children play on fishing boats known as "pirogues" on a beach in Dakar

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

In Senegal, migration tears families apart

MigrationOctober 7, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Crowded dengue ward at Mugda Medical College & Hospital

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

Bangladesh's dengue outbreak overwhelms hospitals

HealthOctober 6, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Markus Söder posing with waiters at the Oktoberfest opening 2023

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

Who is Bavaria's Markus Söder?

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Seven soldiers, some female, some male, in camouflage fatigues and helmets and carrying rifles, are crossing a field.

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

Ukraine's female soldiers complain of discrimination

ConflictsOctober 7, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Two men make their way through banana plants in one of the giant greenhouse in Morocco

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A woman and child make their way through tangled barbed wire on the US-Mexico border

Migrant surge strains southern US states

Migrant surge strains southern US states

MigrationOctober 6, 202303:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage