  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine grain deal
Heat and drought
Mercosur
SocietyEgypt

Egypt: Cairo building collapse kills 9

22 minutes ago

An apartment collapse in the Egyptian capital has killed at least nine people and injured four. Rescue efforts are ongoing. Officials say they do not yet know what caused the accident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U0Af
Rubble from a collapsed apartment building in Cairo, Egypt
Though the cause of the collapse is unclear, Cairo has a reputation for shoddy, improvised structuresImage: Ahmed Gamal/dpa/picture alliance

Nine people have been reported dead in a building collapse in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

The structure was a five-story apartment building north of central Cairo.

Police cordoned off the area as rescue teams continued their search into the day.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency said emergency services had recovered nine bodies from the collapsed structure.

Four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities also evacuated an adjacent building.

Egypt's Ministry of Social Solidarity said victims' families would be awarded $1,940 (€1,730) each.

Officials said the injured would receive aid as well.

It is unclear what led to the collapse, though Cairo is infamous for its shoddy, improvised housing due to lax building code enforcement.

Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed five-storey building in Cairo, Egypt, Monday
Rescue teams recovered nine bodies from the collapse and say four injured residents were taken to a nearby hospitalImage: Ahmed Gamal/dpa/picture alliance

js/wmr (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An aerial shot of the Crimean Bridge
Live

Ukraine: Kremlin says grain deal halted after Crimea attack

Conflicts16 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant is given a dust-bath in the red earth after being fed milk from a bottle by a keeper

Help for elephants in distress

Help for elephants in distress

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 16, 202311 images
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors after heavy rains in North Gyeongsang Province

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Catastrophe20 hours ago02:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

Lea Schüller, Sydeny Lohmann and Jule Brand

World Cup: Germany raring to go after settling into camp

World Cup: Germany raring to go after settling into camp

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Apartment buildings in Berlin

European home prices fall but don't bet on a crash

European home prices fall but don't bet on a crash

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters at Ben Gurion Airport on July 11

Israel: Judicial overhaul draws more protests

Israel: Judicial overhaul draws more protests

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

ClimateJuly 16, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessels pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

Trade10 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage