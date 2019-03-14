Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

BVG, BVerfG, Bundesverfassungsgericht

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court (BVG, or Bundesverfassungsgericht) is the country's high court, its main task being judicial review.

The Federal Constitutional Court is Germany's supreme court, based in Karlsruhe. Its jurisdiction primarily deals with constitutional issues. It is also regarded as a watchdog institution, keeping tabs on both parliament and government. Declaring legislation "unconstitutional" - i.e. invalidating German basic law- is within the court's powers. This page collates DW's latest content on or from the country's highest court.

A picture taken on January 17, 2016 shows the logo at the entrance of the US Air base in Ramstein. Three of the four US citizens freed by Iran in a prisoner swap arrived on January 17, 2016 at a US military base in Germany after a brief stop in Geneva, an American official said. / AFP / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN (Photo credit should read JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Drones and diplomacy: US Ramstein air base stirs controversy in Germany 14.03.2019

The US military's Ramstein air base is a frequent source of criticism for the German government, especially when it comes to the operation of weaponized drones. Now the issue has gone to court.
Bananas and packages of seized cocaine lie on a table in front of crates of imported bananas at the Federal Police Headquarters in Berlin on January 7, 2014. More than 140 kilogrammes of the drug were found hidden in crates of imported bananas when supermarket employees alerted the police to the unusual load coming from Colombia via a vegetable and fruit warehouse in Berlin. AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany charges banana crate cocaine suspects in landmark case 12.02.2019

Authorities were alerted to what they now say is an international drug smuggling ring after finding cocaine hidden in shipments of bananas. It could turn out to be one of the largest cocaine trials in Germany's history.
Schattenspiel zweier kaempfender Frauen an einer Eisenwand | shadow play of two fighting women | Verwendung weltweit

Living next door to malice 26.10.2018

Loving your neighbor as yourself isn't always easy - especially in Germany. The country is famous for its long list of legal disputes between neighbors, sometimes taking on surreal and absurd dimensions.
In einer Ausgabestelle der Leipziger Tafel e.V. im Osten von Leipzig erhalten Bedürftige aus der Stadt und Flüchtlinge mit Aufenthaltsberechtigung Nahrungsmittel, aufgenommen am 17.08.2017. In der Ausgabestelle für Lebensmittel, die hier in Kooperation mit der Heilsarmee betrieben wird, nutzen neben den Hartz IV Empfängern, Rentnern, Studenten, und Sozialen Vereinen immer mehr Flüchtlinge die gespendeten Lebensmittel. Für die wöchentliche Unterstützung müssen Erwachsene mit einem gültigen Tafelpass zwei und für Kinder ein Euro bezahlen. Beim Leipziger Tafel e.V., zu der sieben Ausgabestellen in der Stadt und im Umland gehören, holen sich jeden Monat 15.000 Bedürftige Nahrungsmittel ab. Foto: Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

Refugee helpers in Germany sued for helping refugees 12.12.2017

German refugee helpers who guaranteed the living costs of Syrian refugees are being forced to pay back costs by job centers. Refugee organizations say people are being punished for showing humanity.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 27: Young men from Afghanistan who were arriving to participate in a demonstration against deportations gather near the Federal Office for Migrants and Refugees on March 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The protesters were demanding an end to the deportations of migrants and refugees from Afghanistan whose applications for asylum have been turned down by German authorities. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German asylum court cases soar by five times in past year 02.11.2017

The number of asylum cases being dealt with by German courts has risen by almost 500 percent in the past year, according to a report. Courts are said to have been overwhelmed by the volume of cases.
29.07.1992 ARCHIV - Das Archivbild vom 29.07.1992 zeigt den früheren DDR-Staats- und Parteichef Erich Honecker, wie er, begleitet vom chilenischen Sonderbotschafter R. James Holger (r) und seiner Frau Margit (Hintergrund), mit geballter Faust die chilenische Botschaft in Moskau verlässt. Honecker hatte sich nach dem Zusammenbruch des SED-Regimes in der DDR nach Moskau geflüchtet, um einer strafrechtlichen Verfolgung durch die deutsche Justiz zu entgehen. 1992 landet der per Haftbefehl Gesuchte im Untersuchungsgefängnis Berlin-Moabit. Nach Aufhebung des Haftbefehls 1993 fliegt Honecker ins Exil nach Chile, wo er am 29. Mai 1994 stirbt. Foto: EPA (zu dpa-Hintergrund «Machthaber am Ende - Exil, Haft, Tod» vom 26.08.2011) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Ex-East Germany leader Erich Honecker's arrest: 25 years on 29.07.2017

From the throne to jail: Erich Honecker was hunted, homeless, exiled and jailed in his last years of life. The former East German strongman fell with his state. He was arrested on July 29,1992.
Briefe und Kerzen stehen am 20.05.2016 in Bonn (Nordrhein-Westfalen) an der Stelle, an der der später verstobene Niklas P. am 07.05.2016 von Schlägern attackiert wurde. Foto: Maja Hitij/dpa (zu dpa Das Ex-Diplomatenviertel und Niklas' Tod: Risse in der Schneekugel vom 20.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/M.Hitij

Shock acquittal plea over murder of beaten teen Niklas 25.04.2017

The death of 17-year-old Niklas, who was assaulted on a street near Bonn last year, deeply upset Germany. Now, the court hearing the trial of the main suspect has delivered another shock.
12.02.2016 ***** Gregor Hecker zündet am 12.02.2016 an der Gedenkstätte der Loveparade-Opfer in Duisburg (Nordrhein-Westfalen) eine Gedenkkerze an. Der gelernte Rettungsassistent hatte als privater Besucher vergeblich versucht, ein Loveparadeopfer wierderzubeleben. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa (zu KORR vom 05.04.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ © picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch

Love Parade criminal trial will go ahead, court rules 24.04.2017

A court in Germany has decided an involuntary manslaughter trial of 10 people in connection with the Love Parade tragedy will go ahead. A lower court had last year ruled not to hear the case due to a lack of evidence.
Migrants queue on a bridge crossing the border river Inn at the German-Austrian frontier between Braunau and Simbach am Inn near Passau, Germany November 1, 2015. German Chancellor Angela Merkel failed on Sunday to resolve differences within her ruling coalition on dealing with the crisis over a huge refugee influx, leaving open a row that has dented her conservatives' popularity. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Thousands of refugees are suing Germany 04.01.2017

Experts believe the number of asylum-related court cases could triple in 2017. Many refugees going to court are Syrians who aren't in danger of being sent back. But they want to make sure their families are safe, too.
Der Angeklagte Nezet Alija S. unterhält sich am 08.07.2015 in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) im Gerichtsaal des Oberlandesgerichtes mit seinem Rechtsanwalt Eberhard Haberkern (r). Der Mülheimer soll sich in Syrien in den Reihen des IS an Kämpfen gegen das Assad-Regime beteiligt haben. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa ACHTUNG: Das Gesicht des Angeklagten wurde aus persönlichkeitsrechtlichen Gründen gepixelt +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German suspect denies joining 'IS' in Syria 08.07.2015

He's charged with going to Syria, training with the self-styled "Islamic State" then returning to Germany to plan attacks at home. But on the first day of his trial, his lawyer said he fled after seeing reality in Syria.
Die Angeklagte Beate Zschäpe (M) steht am 20.01.2015 im Gerichtssaal des Oberlandesgerichts in München (Bayern) zwischen ihren Anwälten Anja Sturm (l) und Wolfgang Heer (r) zu sehen. Vor dem OLG wurde der Prozess um die Morde und Terroranschläge des Nationalsozialistischen Untergrunds (NSU) fortgesetzt. Foto: Marc Müller/dpa

Terrorist trials in Germany 16.06.2015

The NSU trial and court cases against Islamist terrorists have been in the headlines in Germany lately. They are but the most recent in a series of terrorist trials over the past decades.
Beamte der Bundespolizei führen am Flughafen Frankfurt/Main bei Reisenden, die gerade ihr Flugzeug über die Gangway verlasen haben, eine Dokumentensichtung durch (Foto vom 19.08.2010). Dank der EU fehlen Grenzkontrollen in Deutschland fast überall. Doch die Flughäfen bleiben Einfallstore für Schleuser und Geschleuste. Daher macht die Polizei in Frankfurt schon an der Flugzeugtür Jagd auf Kriminelle - alle 15 Minuten stehen Beamte vor einem Flieger. Foto: Marius Becker dpa/lhe (zu dpa-Reportage: Schleuserjagd an der Kabinentür vom 05.09.2010) pixel

German court raps police over racial profiling 30.10.2012

A German appeals court has ruled against police in a case of racial profiling, saying officers broke anti-discrimination law. Human rights groups have applauded the verdict, saying police must now change their practices.
Bundesaussenminister Joschka Fischer gestikuliert waehrend einer Sitzung des Bundestages ueber den Irak-Krieg in Berlin am Donnerstag, 20. Maerz 2003. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer) --German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer gestures during a German parliamentary session in Berlin on Thursday, March 20, 2003. Parliament will talk about the U.S. war with Iraq, which began last night. (AP Photo/ Jan Bauer)

Joschka Fischer Gets Ready for his Close-Up 15.04.2005

On April 25, television history will be made in Germany when the parliamentary committee investigating the visa affair lets the cameras in on its grilling of Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer.
Unser Archivbild vom 27. November 1996 zeigt das Brandenburger Tor in Berlin in herbstlichem Regenwetter. Das Berliner Wahrzeichen schmueckt die Rueckseite der 10, 20 und 50 Cent Euro-Muenzen, die am 1. Januar 2002 in Umlauf kommen. Deutschland ist als Lokomotive der europaeischen Wirtschaft zum Sorgenkind geworden. In der Fruehjahrsprognose der EU-Kommission uebernahm Deutschland unter den zwoelf Euro-Staaten gleich zwei Mal das Schlusslicht: Bei Wachstum und Haushaltsdefizit liegt die Bundesrepublik vor Einfuehrung des neuen Geldes an letzter Stelle

Court Cases Bring Nazi, Stasi Crimes to Life 10.05.2002

The past has bubbled up again this week in the trials of three men accused of murder. One, a 93-year-old Nazi officer, the other two, commanders in East Germany's secret police.