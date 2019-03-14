BVG, BVerfG, Bundesverfassungsgericht

Germany's Federal Constitutional Court (BVG, or Bundesverfassungsgericht) is the country's high court, its main task being judicial review.

The Federal Constitutional Court is Germany's supreme court, based in Karlsruhe. Its jurisdiction primarily deals with constitutional issues. It is also regarded as a watchdog institution, keeping tabs on both parliament and government. Declaring legislation "unconstitutional" - i.e. invalidating German basic law- is within the court's powers.