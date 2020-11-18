Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Bundesrat

The German Bundesrat (literally "Federal Council), or upper house of parliament, is a legislative body that represents the 16 federal states of Germany at the national level.

The Bundesrat participates in legislation, alongside the lower house, the Bundestag, for all laws affecting state competences and all constitutional changes requiring its consent. Its members are not directly elected, but represent the 16 state governments. State elections are not coordinated and are held every five years – so the political makeup of the Bundesrat changes continually. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Bundesrat.

Demonstrators hold placards in front of police officers during a protest against the government's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, near the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, November, 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Police break up large Berlin protests as Germany passes tougher coronavirus laws 18.11.2020

Large crowds protested in Berlin against the German government's push to enshrine coronavirus restrictions into an existing law. Police intervened as the crowds sought to approach the parliament.
A picture taken on March 27, 2020 shows the word Bundesrat, the German upper house of parliament, on a glass door as its members raise their hands to vote during a session. - The upper house of Germany's parliament approved Berlin's coronavirus rescue package, green-lighting almost 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) to shield Europe's largest economy from the impact of the pandemic. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus: German aid package gets final approval 27.03.2020

Europe's largest economy has taken a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. But now, the stretched healthcare system, as well as workers and companies in dire straits are set to receive state help on an unprecedented scale.
Braunkohle Kraftwerk Frimmersdorf. Braunkohletagebau Garzweiler *** Brown coal power plant Frimmersdorf Brown coal opencast mine Garzweiler

German upper house approves amended climate plans 20.12.2019

Germany's Bundesrat has approved the government's climate package after it was amended by a mediation committee. Parts of the original package had been blocked over cost-sharing concerns.
ARCHIV - 30.09.2019, Brandenburg, Jänschwalde: Die dampfenden Kühltürme des Braunkohlekraftwerkes Jänschwalde der Lausitzer Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG) spiegeln sich in einer Pfütze wieder. Der Energieverbrauch in Deutschland wird in diesem Jahr nach vorläufigen Berechnungen um rund zwei Prozent auf 437 Millionen Tonnen Steinkohleeinheiten zurückgehen. Da der Verbrauch von Kohlen in den ersten neun Monaten besonders stark rückläufig war, sei auch von einem merklichen Rückgang der CO2-Emissionen auszugehen, teilte die Arbeitsgemeinschaft Energiebilanzen in Berlin mit. Foto: Patrick Pleul/zb/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German climate plans put on ice over tax dispute 29.11.2019

The upper house approved most of the government's climate package, but is seeking a compromise on cost sharing between Berlin and states. The measures aim to ensure Germany meets its carbon emissions goals.

ILLUSTRATION - Verschiedene Euro-Banknoten werden am 25.03.2015 an einer Autobahnauffahrt bei Nesselwang (Bayern) vor ein Hinweisschild gehalten. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa (zu: Bundestag soll Pkw-Maut am Freitag beschließen vom 25.03.2015)

Tolls on the autobahn? Germany counts cost of failed plan 25.06.2019

A scheme to introduce tolls on highways was meant to provide a financial windfall for the German government. Instead, it left a €53 million-sized hole in the public purse. Lawmakers want answers.
Man standing on E-Scooter, partial view model released Symbolfoto PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY BSZF00759

E-scooters can hit German streets after upper house approval 17.05.2019

The German Bundesrat has voted to allow electric scooters on the country's roads and bike paths. The UK is now the only major European country yet to approve their use.
Man standing on E-Scooter, partial view model released Symbolfoto PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY BSZF00759

German Cabinet paves the way for e-scooters 03.04.2019

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer says the vehicles represent progress and will alleviate air pollution. Critics call them a plague that will only exacerbate traffic congestion and endanger pedestrians.
30.04.2018, Bayern, Abensberg: Grundschüler arbeiten in der Grundschule Offenstetten mit einem Tablet. Die Grundschule nimmt am Schulversuch «Digitale Schule 2020» der Stiftung Bildungspakt Bayern teil. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Could Germany's digital education initiative threaten states' rights? 15.03.2019

Schools are set to move into the digital era, after Germany's upper house voted to change the constitution. Critics say federal support for schools will erode states' rights, but a majority of Germans support the move.
Copy rights : Shams., gays and lisbians in conflict for their rights in Tunisia Date: 04.10.2015 20:59 Place: Tunis Description: homosexual activist participating in the campaign against the medical test of homosexuals in Tunisia. Date and place: October 3rd, La Marsa, Tunisia

North Africa seen as unsafe for LGBT people: rights groups 14.02.2019

The Bundesrat, Germany's upper house of parliament, is considering whether to recognize Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia as "safe countries of origin." Yet LGBT people are still persecuted in all three places.
Wasserflaschen; Tunesien; Asyl; anstellen; Notunterkünfte; Politik; Käppi; Notlager; Gesellschaft; Kopfbedeckung; Decke; Armut; Warteschlange; Flüchtlinge; Zaun; Notfälle; Kapuzen; Migration; Kappe; Ankunft; Jacken; warten; Menschenschlange; migration; poverty; asylum; society; .poverty; politics; refugee Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt

German Cabinet declares Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria 'safe' 18.07.2018

Germany's Cabinet wants to add three Maghreb states and Georgia to a list of "safe countries of origin." But will the change pass Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat, where it failed last year?
06.01.2018****In Kandel (Rheinland-Pfalz) findet am 06.01.2018 eine NPD-Veranstaltung unter dem Motto _Asylflut stoppen _ für eine sichere Zukunft_ statt. Am 27.12.2017 wurde ein 15-jähriges Mädchen von ihrem Freund in einem Drogeriemarkt in Kandel erstochen. Foto: Uli Deck/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Angela Merkel's Cabinet greenlights motion to cut off far-right NPD from state funding 18.04.2018

The German government will request that the Constitutional Court allow it to alter party funding laws and cut off money going to the neo-Nazi NPD. It follows two failed attempts by the government to get the party banned.
Ein Landwirt bringt Gülle auf einem Feld aus. Wildpflanzen der Kulturlandschaft werden immer seltener. Ursache sei die Intensivierung der Landwirtschaft und vor allem die starke Düngung, berichten Forscher Foto: Frank May pixel

Germany's upper chamber backs tighter water quality measure 24.11.2017

German farms will have to keep book on fertilizers and waste dung under tougher rules adopted by Germany's second parliamentary chamber. Brussels has long demanded remedies because of rising nitrate levels in waterways.
2014 ARCHIV - Vollverschleierte Frauen am 28.06.2014 auf einer Kundgebung des radikalen Salafistenpredigers Pierre Vogel in Offenbach am Main (Hessen). Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa (zu dpa: «Grüne fahren CDU in die Parade: gegen Burka-Verbot in Teilbereichen» vom 12.09.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit (c)picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler

German Bundesrat approves 'burqa ban' for drivers, beefs up road-race sanctions 22.09.2017

The German parliament's upper house sharpened traffic-related punishments, including a prohibition on face coverings while driving. It's being seen as a ban on burqas and niqabs — and one Muslim organization isn't happy.
30.06.2017 June 30, 2017 - Berlin, Germany - The rainbow flag and Brandenburg Gate during the celebrations after the vote. The lawmakers of the Bundestag (German Parliament) have voted in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage, in a snap voting procedure on Friday June 30, 2017 in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that she will support a ''vote of conscience'' on the âMarriage to Allâ (Ehe fÃ_r alle) law which will allow the MPs to vote freely regardless of political or party affiliation. Current laws in Germany allow a same sex couple to engage in a âcivil unionâ but not marriage |

Same-sex marriage bill clears German upper house 07.07.2017

Germany's equal marriage bill has been approved in the Bundesrat, meaning the president can now sign it into law. However, one other legal challenge - concerned with the wording of Germany's constitution - is likely.
Eine jamaikanischen Flagge weht vor dem Reichstag am Montag (19.09.2005) in Berlin. Eine mögliche Koalition von CDU/CSU, FDP und Grünen nach der Bundestagswahl wird wegen ihrer Farbkonstellation Schwarz-Gelb-Grün Jamaika-Koalition genannt. Foto: Peter Endig dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Will states' complicated coalitions shape German election outcome? 28.06.2017

A new three-party government in the state of Schleswig-Holstein has added yet another new coalition to the mix in Germany's upper house. Are the unusual political tie-ups trials for a possible federal government?

ABD0005_20141126 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: THEMENBILD - ZU APA0024 VOM 26.11.2014 - Ein Beamter der Justizwache demonstriert am Montag, 17. November 2014, das Anlegen einer elektronischen Fußfessel in der Justizanstalt Wien-Simmering. (ARCHIVBILD VOM 16.11.2014) - FOTO: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT - 20141116_PD6929 |

Germany adopts GPS shackles 12.05.2017

Electronic ankle bracelets for terror suspects have been backed by Germany's upper house of parliament.  The Bundesrat in a raft of measures also endorsed a rule that public servants not obscure their faces.
Show more articles