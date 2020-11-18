The German Bundesrat (literally "Federal Council), or upper house of parliament, is a legislative body that represents the 16 federal states of Germany at the national level.

The Bundesrat participates in legislation, alongside the lower house, the Bundestag, for all laws affecting state competences and all constitutional changes requiring its consent. Its members are not directly elected, but represent the 16 state governments. State elections are not coordinated and are held every five years – so the political makeup of the Bundesrat changes continually. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Bundesrat.