Bundesliga: Wolfsburg on the rise as unbeaten run continues

Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Wolfsburg, Schüco Arena

(Steffen 29', 47', Arnold 54')

The Champions League is no longer a pipe dream for Wolfsburg. After this latest victory on the road in Bielefeld, the Wolves are unbeaten in eight and on the right side of a gap that is emerging between the current top four and the chasing peloton.

It's not surprising given how good Wolfsburg have been since the turn of the year. Under Oliver Glasner, they haven't even conceded a goal in their last six league games – seven including the cup win over Schalke – and are quickly becoming the Bundesliga's most efficient outfit.

But scorer of Wolfsburg's third and best goal of the night, Max Arnold, was measured in his praise of his teammates.

"It only counts after the 34th matchday, and we still have a lot to do before then. But we can be satisfied because we managed to show a clever and mature performance," he told broadcaster DAZN.

Their latest clean sheet never looked in doubt under the Friday night lights at the Alm in Bielefeld. Arminia's Monday night effort in the Munich snow earned them a point but they never reached those heights here, as Wolfsburg kept them at arm's length.

Renato Steffen lashes in his and Wolfsburg's second against Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia leaking goals

For once, the Wolfsburg's chief goal threat wasn't Wout Weghorst. This time Renato Steffen did the damage with a double – almost a year to the day since his last brace for Wolfsburg – making lead an unassailable one. His first finished a swift Wolfsburg counter-attack, while his second capitalized on a spillage by Arminia keeper Stefan Ortega.

Arnold added the gloss to a convincing performance with a sumptuous strike from distance, which killed off any hopes Arminia may have had for a fightback. Arminia coach Uwe Neuhaus could only praise the performance of the visitors, conceding that his side were well beaten.

"Wolfsburg were the more mature and better team," he said. "It is difficult to create chances against their defense and combat their movement. At the moment, everything is coming together for them."

Since their last victory, against Stuttgart a month ago, Arminia have shipped 14 goals in four games, and with a trip to Borussia Dortmund up next, there has to be an urgent return to the defensive solidity that underpinned their promising December and January form.