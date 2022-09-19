Bundesliga: RB Leipzig appoint Max Eberl as new sporting director

RB Leipzig announced on Monday that they had appointed Max Eberl as their new sporting director after reaching an agreement with Borussia Mönchengladbach to release him from his previous contract. A statement posted on the club's website said the 48-year-old Eberl would take up his new post on December 15 on a "long-term" contract. However, Leipzig didn't reveal the terms of the deal.

Eberl had stunned Mönchengladbach last January when he announced that he was leaving his post due to health concerns after 23 years at the club. His contract remained valid through 2026, meaning Leipzig had to negotiate Eberl's release.

"I am thankful for the time I was given to recover; I feel ready and have the strength needed to want to work in football again," Eberl said. "I'm coming to a club that has developed incredibly over the last few years, is really ambitious and stands for a clear style of football. "

In his remarks, RB Leipzig Chairman Oliver Mintzlaff alluded to the fact that it the post of sporting director had taken 18 months to fill, describing Eberl as the club's "dream candidate" who they believe can take them to the "next level."

When he takes up his new post in December, Eberl will be reunited with former Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who was appointed on Sept. 8 after Domenico Tedesco was sacked.

Leipzig are currently in 12th place in the 18-team Bundesliga table, with just two wins from their first seven matches.

pfd/mkg (dpa, AP)