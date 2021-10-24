Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games

Mark van Bommel's tenure as Wolfsburg coach lasted just 13 games following his sacking on Sunday.

Wolfsburg opened the season with four straight wins that saw them shoot to the top of the Bundesliga in early September.

But they went out of the German Cup in the first round and endured a run of eight games without a win — five in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League — as their form nosedived and ultimately led to his firing.

Van Bommel had been unable to get the best out of Wolfsburg's star striker Wout Weghorst, whose tally of three goals in 11 games for Wolfsburg this season falls a long way short of the form that made him the fifth top scorer in the Bundesliga last season, with 20 goals.

"There were more factors that separated us than united us," sporting director Joerg Schmadtke said in a statement.

"I am surprised and disappointed by the decision," Van Bommel said.