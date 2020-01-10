 Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf part ways with coach Friedhelm Funkel | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.01.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf part ways with coach Friedhelm Funkel

Fortuna Düsseldorf have parted with Friedhelm Funkel. The decision follows a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen that left the club bottom of the Bundesliga — and 24 hours after he was named Düsseldorf's coach of the year.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

The Friedhelm Funkel era at Fortuna Düsseldorf has come to a close after the club announced on Wednesday that the 66-year-old had been relieved of his duties as head coach. The decision comes following Sunday's 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen which left the club propping up the Bundesliga.

"We were all aware that our second year in the Bundesliga would be very difficult and that we'd be in the thick of the relegation battle," said sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel in a statement on the club's website. "The way the season has unfolded so far has shown us that we haven't managed to get on the road to picking up the points required."

Fortuna's statement had the apt byline of ‘club reacts to the sporting crisis' following a run of form that has seen them pick up just one win in their last nine league outings. "With just 18 goals scored we're tamest frontline and with 40 goals conceded, the third weakest backline in the Bundesliga," continued Pfannenstiel.

However, Funkel's firing marks an abrupt U-turn after the sporting director had been quoted saying "the head coach question hasn't arisen with us” following the defeat to Leverkusen. The 66-year-old, who took over the roll in March 2016 in the second tier, guided the club to Bundesliga promotion for only the second time since the turn of the century in 2018.

After successfully navigating Fortuna's survival bid last season, Funkel was awarded the ‘Coach of the Year' award for the city of Düsseldorf less than 24 hours before being released by the club. Reports in Germany have strongly linked Uwe Rösler with the vacant position.

