Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark

RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Arena

(Nkunku 29', Poulsen 68' — Reus 52')

Greuther Fürth, Bochum, Hertha Berlin, Stuttgart. The list of clubs Jesse Marsch had beaten in the first few months of his Bundesliga tenure hardly set the pulse racing. And without a victory in the Champions League, the American admitted it was "time for us to show a super performance and get a win against a top opponent" on Saturday.

As he punched the night air at the final whistle, he knew he'd got the performance and the points he craved. Against their Angstgegner (bogey team), who RB have failed to beat in Leipzig since their first home game in the top flight five years ago, Marsch's side delivered a performance of relentless energy, total commitment and high quality.

Even if Yussuf Poulsen's winner, and the power-pressing evident from the opening seconds, was a reminder of the old(er) days before Julian Nagelsmann, this felt like the moment that Marsch managed to finally stamp his authority on this team.

Leader of the pack

The man who led the charge, in so many respects, was, yet again, Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman clipped Manuel Akanji trying to nick the ball almost directly from kickoff and never allowed any of Dortmund's makeshift backline to settle on the ball. His teammates, particularly Amadou Haidara and Tyler Adams in midfield, were equally unstinting, with Axel Witsel, Mats Hummels and Jude Belligham all wilting under the pressure.

But pressing on its own is not enough and it took some real class in possession to finally break the deadlock. Josep Gvardiol spotted Nkunku making yet another intelligent run along the last line trying to capitalize on Hummels' lack of pace and Thorgan Hazard's discomfort at left wingback. The Croatian's curled pass was perfect, Nkunku's touch was sound and he kept his composure to roll the ball in to the empty net after leaving Gregor Kobel sprawling.

Close to unplayable before his goal, Nkunku never let up. He's now contributed at least a goal or assist in every one of his side's league wins this year, as well as bagging five goals in a largely losing Champions League battle.

"He's developed remarkably and I think he's going to be a top player for us," said Poulsen to Sky afterwards. But, as with Timo Werner, Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano and others before him, much talk revolves around Nkunku's future.

Overcoming setbacks

"If I were to think about other clubs, we could forget about our goals for the season right now," he told SportBild in the lead up to the game. "Big goals of our own are only realistic if we achieve something with Leipzig. Otherwise, these questions do not arise. I still have a contract until 2024 and feel very comfortable in Leipzig."

Those goals, which presumably include qualifying for the Champions League again, looked to be slipping further away after Marco Reus finished a smart move moments after Poulsen had spurned a glorious chance at the other end.

Despite his goal, Marco Reus accepted that his side were second best

But unlike recent games against Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris-Saint Germain and Freiburg, the Bulls lived up to their name. And played for their coach.

A sloppy, sedate Dortmund side crumbled as Leipzig kept up the fire and fury and were rewarded when Poulsen turned home a measured Nkunku cross, the old timer combining with the new star to make a statement for their boss.

Second best

"They were more aggressive than us," admitted Reus after the game, adding that Dortmund deserved defeat. "Overall, that was too little. It's sobering that we didn't do enough."

Without Erling Haaland, Dortmund didn't do enough. But they weren't allowed to. After months of trying to impose his own identity, albeit one forged in the Red Bull factory, this felt like Marsch's first win of real significance, both in sporting and emotional terms.

"As a leader, I've always said with difficulties come opportunities," Marsch said about his slow start after the game. "That's what I've tried to do every day. It's not been easy. Every night I lie in bed and think what is right. We have a lot more to do but tonight was very, very important for us."

After a performance and a result like this, Marsch can sleep soundly knowing he's fulfilled those obligations. For now, at least.