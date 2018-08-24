 Bundesliga: Blunted Fortuna come up short in first game | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.08.2018

Sports

Bundesliga: Blunted Fortuna come up short in first game

Düsseldorf was buzzing as Fortuna played their first top flight home game in five years. But Friedhelm Funkel's side struggled in their season opener, showing issues that could haunt them in their Bundesliga return.

Fußball: Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Augsburg (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Despite losing 2-1 to Augsburg on Saturday, Fortuna Düsseldorf, last year's second division champions, had a decent showing in their first Bundesliga game in five years.

But this was not the attacking Fortuna, a team that scored 54 goals in the second division and entranced their home support last season. This Fortuna sat much deeper and did a reasonable job disrupting Augsburg's buildup play.

But two headers, both coming in the second half, undid all of their hard defensive work as the hosts relinquished a 1-0 halftime lead.

Funkel may have had reason to complain after the referee did not give a foul against Augsburg's Daniel Baier before the visitor's equalizer. But ultimately, his team did not get their Bundesliga campaign off to a good start.

Marcel Sobottka tackling the ball away from Michael Gregoritsch (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

Marcel Sobottka (left) makes one of several successful tackles for Fortuna Düsseldorf

Adjustment period

Before the season, Funkel preached that his side could not be the uber-attacking force it was in the second division. He wants his men to sit deeper to compensate for the increased standard of play and knows that his team needs to work harder than their opponents in order to survive.

To a large degree, those qualities were on display on Saturday. Düsseldorf won 23 tackles in the contest, 11 more than Augsburg did. They often had at least five players sitting in their own penalty area and rarely had more than three players going forward.

But their defensive approach came at the expense of their attacking might. They only managed nine shots in the entire contest, and their first didn't come until a half an hour into the game.

Once Augsburg took the lead, Funkel was left desperately trying to save a point, not a scenario the veteran coach wants to be in at home.

Friedhelm Funkel (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel

Sparkle without shine

There are three things you need to know about Fünkel, a man a newspaper once described as "Funkeln ohne Glanze" (sparkle without shine).

Firstly, after a 17-year playing career and more than 800 games as a head coach since 1990, there are not many people who have spent more time in German football. He is also one of the best head coaches Germany's second division has ever seen, earning Bundesliga promotion six times with five different clubs. However, his track record in the Bundesliga isn't the best. His teams have lost twice as many games as they have won and he has never led a team to a finish higher than eighth.

Funkel seems the perfect coach for Düsseldorf, who are experiencing just their second season in the top flight since 1997. His 2. Bundesliga-winning side last season did not make many mistakes while holding the ball last season, possessing one of the best passing rates in the division and averaging a league-low 9.2 unsuccessful touches per game. Those positives point to the job the 64-year-old did, both on the training ground and on the touchline.

But his side will need to show much more pizazz up front, similar to what they did last term, if they want to remain in the Bundesliga.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg - FC Schalke 04 | Torjubel (2:1) (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Wolfsburg 2 - 1 Schalke

    Daniel Ginczek (pictured) followed a goal on his German Cup debut with a last gasp winner on his league debut as Wolfsburg took the points. John Brooks had earlier played hero and villain, powering home a header on his 100th Bundesliga appearance before making a dangerous tackle that allowed Nabil Bentaleb to equalize from the spot. Schalke had Matija Nastasic sent off after a VAR referral.

  • Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC Augsburg (imago/DeFodi)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1 - 2 FC Augsburg

    After five years away from the top table, it took Düsseldorf just 39 minutes to get back among the Bundesliga goals. Benito Raman nodded them in to a half time lead. But Martin Hinteregger pulled one back with his head before Andre Hahn (right) completed a hat trick of headers on his league debut for Augsburg to complete the comeback and secure Augsburg a first ever opening weekend Bundesliga win.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 01 Spieltag Hertha BSC Berliner Club Berlin vs. 1. FC Nürnberg Nuernberg FCN (imago/Zink)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Hertha Berlin 1 - 0 Nuremburg

    The other promoted side fared no better as Nuremberg fell to defeat in the capital. Hertha skipper Veded Ibisevic (19) took advantage of some brilliant work from Valentino Lazaro to stroke the hosts in front in the first half. Mikael Ishak wasted the chance to salvage a point for Nuremburg when he put his 85th minute penalty too close to keeper Rune Jarstein.

  • Fussball 1 Bundesliga SC Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt (imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Freiburg 0 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Nicolai Müller (left) loves to make an impact on the opening weekend. He scored the winner on his Frankfurt league debut on Saturday after joining from Hamburg, where he also scored on Matchday 1 of 2017-18, before injuring himself while celebrating. That injury kept him out until May and he was a little more careful this time round. Sebastien Haller sealed the Eagles the win late on.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga Matchday 1 in pictures

    Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Hoffenheim

    Goals from the familiar trio of Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben took Bayern Munich to a hard-fought win in Niko Kovac's first league match in charge. But Hoffenheim were aggrieved at the dubious penalty that made it 2-1 just as the men in white threatened an upset. VAR made Bayern take the penalty again before ruling out another Müller goal. A strange way to start the season.


