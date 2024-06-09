Bulgaria: Parliamentary elections begin alongside EU vote

Bulgarians are not only voting in European Union elections on Sunday but also in a sixth National Assembly election in three years.

Bulgarians headed to the polls on Sunday to vote in a sixth parliamentary election in just three years — in addition to European Union elections.

The front-runners for the 240 seats in the National Assembly are seen as the center-right Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria party (GERB) led by three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the liberal-conservative "We Continue the Change — Democratic Bulgaria" alliance (PP-DB).

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), a party representing Bulgaria's sizeable Turkish ethnic minority, is expected to come third and could play a role in coalition-building.

The populist Vazrazhdane (Revival) party is also set to win seats with its pro-Russian, anti-European line. Its leader, Kostadin Kostadinov, has said he would like to form a new group in the European Parliament with Germany's far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

With Bulgarians voting for the sixth time in three years (the most recent GERB/PP-DB coalition lasted just ten months after no government at all had been formed six months earlier), there are concerns over voter fatigue and disillusionment with politicians who are perceived to have failed to combat corruption.

Turnout is traditionally low in Bulgaria and even the highest predictions this week suggest only 48%.

"I am voting for a better future," said Antoaneta Hristova, 55, a voter who works in marketing and PR.

"But, to be honest, I think we are heading into more elections – a seventh in three years. We have been the laughing stock of Europe for a long time."

