Bulgaria has charged 5 people with assisting one of the suspects in a bombing in Istanbul, TurkeyImage: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP
TerrorismTurkey
Bulgaria arrests 5 in connection with Istanbul blast
5 minutes ago
Bulgarian prosecutors said the suspects are accused of providing assistance to people involved in the blast. The explosion killed six people and injured 80 on Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue on November 13.
https://p.dw.com/p/4JmTK
Advertisement
Bulgaria has charged five people in connection with a blast in central Istanbul, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Three men of Moldovan origin and a man and woman of Syrian Kurdish descent were detained by Bulgarian special police forces earlier this week, Reuters cited Bulgarian chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev as saying.
Geshev told Reuters that the suspects were charged with "supporting terrorist acts in another country" and "human trafficking." He added that Turkish prosecutors had asked for some of the suspects to be extradited.
Prosecutor's office spokesperson Siika Mileva said that the suspects are accused of providing "logistical assistance" to help one of the people involved in the bombing flee.
Arrests made after Istanbul bombing
What else do we know about investigations into the blast?
Turkey's state Anadolu news agency reported that anti-terrorism police on Saturday had detained a further eight people suspected of assisting those who carried out the bombing.