  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
SocietyFrance

Buddhism and abuse - The unspeakable truth

2 hours ago

In August 2017, the Dalai Lama’s Buddhist faith community was left reeling by allegations of abuse. It was claimed that the world-famous Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had sexually abused students over many years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TJ7K

According to the allegations, the Lama Sogyal Rinpoche had been sexually and physically abusing his students for decades. But how could Tibetan Buddhist authorities allow such things to happen? This documentary brings to light crimes long concealed by silence - rapes, psychological manipulation and the embezzlement of funds. Although it enjoys an excellent reputation in the West, Tibetan Buddhism has been rocked by a number of serious scandals. Through the story of Ricardo, abused from childhood and now on a personal quest for justice, this documentary gives a voice to the many victims. The filmmakers explore the reasons why these scandals were not properly investigated and how the alleged perpetrators, protected by stoic silence, were able to evade justice. Their research takes them to Buddhist centers in France, Belgium, Britain and Spain. And to the northern Indian city of Dharamshala, headquarters of the Tibetan government in exile, which still remains stubbornly silent over these known cases of abuse. Casting all the clichés aside, this investigation takes a deeper look at Buddhist milieus that sometimes manage to dazzle people with their exotic spirituality. The documentary lifts the veil of silence and shows what goes on behind the scenes in some Buddhist faith communities.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A grafitti on a smashed windowpane says "Justice pour Nahel," as a person takes a photograph of it
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

ClimateJune 30, 202311 images
More from Asia

Germany

Cloudy sky and silhouette of Cologne Cathedral

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Religion59 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula von der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

PoliticsJune 30, 202302:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage