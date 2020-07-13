British Photographic Assignments show lockdown images

"I wanted to capture the eerie silence, the masked masses, the newly enlisted army of cyclists and the diverse reactions to the pandemic. I made a point of carrying my camera with me whenever I could, no matter how humble the walk to the supermarket or for exercise," said Wei Jian Chan, a London-based amateur photographer. "When these days pass (and they will), we will reminisce about the way we lived, how we felt, and how the world stood still."

Showing everyting from hospital workers to crazy confinement set-ups, photographers like Wei Jian have submitted their works showing the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on their life to the British Photographic Assignmentsplatform.

"The Assignments platform is an important commons with huge potential for the public to experience British photographic work, no matter the level, scale or approach," said Hugo Donnithorne-Tait, director of the British Photography Awards. "Each year we shall explore a new theme together, curate an online gallery and celebrate the images at our annual Awards event."

The platform is open to photographers of all kinds, either based in the UK or of British nationality. Participants are invited to contribute their series of 5-15 pictures with a brief accompanying text by January 1, 2021.

Throughout the year, selected works will be showcased on the British Photography Awards' Instagram account. Some of these are pictured in the picture gallery above.

The topic for next year has also already been revealed: Climate Change.