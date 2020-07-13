 British Photographic Assignments show lockdown images | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.07.2020

Culture

British Photographic Assignments show lockdown images

How to visualize the ongoing pandemic? Cabin fever and heroic hospital staffs: The British Photography Awards' Assignments platform has compelling images.

  • Photo from series 'When the World Stood Still': Cyclists wearing masks pass in front of a row of posters reading: 'These Days Will Pass' (Wei Jian Chan)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'When the World Stood Still'

    Award-winning photographer Wei Jian Chan has captured the surreality of locked-down London. Most of the works in his series are collages of two photos, showing for example contrasting graffiti, such as "Hope" and "Hoax." In this shot, cyclists wearing masks pass in front of posters created by artist Mark Titchner, stating "Please Believe These Days Will Pass."

  • Portrait of Natalie: NHS Sister nurse maternity ward (George Coppock)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Key Workers'

    "Not all heroes wear capes!" points out photographer George Coppock. His portraits celebrate the people from the Leeds area who kept the community functioning during the lockdown: the NHS medical staff, postal and supermarket workers, police teachers, farmers, officers and community volunteers. Portrayed above is Natalie, a maternity ward nurse.

  • Photo from series Covered to D I S C O N N E C T: Girl sits on a wooden chair gazing through a plastic-covered window, the entire room covered in plastic as well (Flora Luna)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Covered to D I S C O N N E C T'

    In her series, photographer Flora Luna explores the idea that "There was already a filter between people and this world that now is so strong and so much thicker." The pandemic has not only added new physical filters in our interactions with others — such as computer screens, face masks or plexiglass separators — but has also reinforced boundaries with the real world, says the photographer.

  • Photo from series 'There's no place like home': Woman with a dog in a dog cage; girl sitting on a sofa with a remote control in her hand (Claire Armitage)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'There's No Place Like Home'

    Many families had to combine work and school from home amid the uncertainty of an unprecedented crisis: a nightmare. Claire Armitage's feeling of failure was intensified through social media posts featuring the "amazing projects" that enthusiastic parents were doing with their children. Through this series, the photographer found a way to develop a humorous bond with her teens during the lockdown.

  • Photo from the series 'Under Pressure': dark sky, clouds illuminated by moonlight, picture of a barometer with the needle pointing: FAIR (Scott Stevens)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Under Pressure'

    When the virus outbreak put a stop to the work of landscape photographer Scott Stevens, he decided to work on photos from his own house, transmitting visually his "emotive response to the current crisis." The series "Under Pressure" combines a daily photo of a barometer with the sky as seen from Stevens' home.

  • Photo from series 'Fake Street Photography': Time for Reflection: Man stands on a yellow object, his shadow reflected, inverted, above him (Chris Silk)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Fake Street Photography'

    During lockdown, street photographer Chris Silk decided to experiment with recreating the cityscape in his home, using figures from his father's model railway collection and various household objects set in strong shafts of natural light. "I don't think there's any such thing as a boring place to photograph," he said of the unusual working circumstances.

  • Photo from series 'Lockdown wildlife': Bengal Tiger stalking prey in the river Lockdown (Ian Wade)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Lockdown wildlife'

    Similarly, award-winning urban wildlife photographer Ian Wade decided to photograph his two-year-old daughter's favorite miniature plastic animals as if they were real-life subjects. He admits he "got many strange looks from people" while lying down on his stomach in a stream to achieve this shot of a toy tiger in the water.

  • Photo from series 'People I Met on a Walk One Day During Lockdown': Heavily tatooed man with colorful shorts, a bike helmet and a bike (Justine Desmond)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'People I Met on a Walk One Day During Lockdown'

    Documentary photographer Justine Desmond got in touch with complete strangers during a period otherwise associated with isolation: "One sunny day during the lockdown I went for a walk with my camera and approached people who caught my eye, and asked them if I could take their portrait and hear about their lockdown experiences," she explained of her series of photos taken from a two-meter distance.

  • Photo from series 'Letters to the Loved Ones': This is Sofia - 7 year old Sofia wrote a letter to her grandmother in Canada: picture of a young girl with a handwritten card (Akiko DuPont)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Letters to the Loved Ones'

    "As much as we are scared of what the virus will bring, we are craving for connection and missing someone more than ever," believes documentary photographer Akiko DuPont. This inspired her to ask people within walking distance of her home in South London to write a letter to someone they've been thinking of during the COVID-19 lockdown. Seven-year-old Sofia wrote to her grandmother in Canada.

  • Photo from series 'Lockdown Ballet': Black and white photo of a young, slender figure with long blond hair, stretching on his tiptoes (Gemma Griffiths)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Lockdown Ballet'

    Photographer Gemma Griffith's 11-year-old son is a ballet dancer. His training was halted by the lockdown, so he had to practice from home with his "gorgeous long hair flying around," she wrote. Griffith decided she should capture his sessions, "to remember this strange time and to show the stunning beauty of his movements in the ordinary setting of a family home."

  • Photo from series 'Project HOPE - Dancers in Lockdown': Girl in a ballet outfit sits in a window (Senem Peace)

    Photographic impression of the UK's COVID-19 lockdown

    'Project HOPE: Dancers in Lockdown'

    Also inspired by ballet, Senem Peace photographed different dancers in lockdown. "We all found ourselves in this unusually hard situation that we couldn't have imagined. 'Fear' suddenly became the main actor in our lives," Peace wrote. She felt that the dancers were a fitting depiction of how "There is always hope. There is always a joy in life."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


"I wanted to capture the eerie silence, the masked masses, the newly enlisted army of cyclists and the diverse reactions to the pandemic. I made a point of carrying my camera with me whenever I could, no matter how humble the walk to the supermarket or for exercise," said Wei Jian Chan, a London-based amateur photographer. "When these days pass (and they will), we will reminisce about the way we lived, how we felt, and how the world stood still."

Showing everyting from hospital workers to crazy confinement set-ups, photographers like Wei Jian have submitted their works showing the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on their life to the British Photographic Assignmentsplatform. 

"The Assignments platform is an important commons with huge potential for the public to experience British photographic work, no matter the level, scale or approach," said Hugo Donnithorne-Tait, director of the British Photography Awards. "Each year we shall explore a new theme together, curate an online gallery and celebrate the images at our annual Awards event."

The platform is open to photographers of all kinds, either based in the UK or of British nationality. Participants are invited to contribute their series of 5-15 pictures with a brief accompanying text by January 1, 2021. 

Throughout the year, selected works will be showcased on the British Photography Awards' Instagram account. Some of these are pictured in the picture gallery above.

The topic for next year has also already been revealed: Climate Change.

