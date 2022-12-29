  1. Skip to content
Vivienne Westwood 1941 - 2022Image: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images
CultureUnited Kingdom

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

30 minutes ago

The iconic fashion designer and political activist was surrounded by her family when she died in London.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LYle

Vivienne Westwood died "peacefully and surrounded" by her family her fashion house said on Thursday. She was 81.

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion house said on Twitter.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said they, "have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with."

Queen of punk fashion

She began her career in fashion in the 1970s, and quickly rose to prominence with her edgy, punk-inspired designs.

A rebellious spirit characterized Westwood's work even when she became synonymous with style as she shifted focus from year to year.

"The only reason I am in fashion is to destroy the word 'conformity'," Westwood said in her 2014 biography. "Nothing is interesting to me unless it's got that element."

Westwood once sent a bare-breasted Kate Moss down the runway munching on ice cream, and almost broke Naomi Campbell's ankle when the supermodel failed to stay upright on a pair of her nine-inch platform heels.

Vivienne Westwood at an Extinction Rebellion protest
Westwoods was an activist who supported several social causesImage: picture-alliance/PA Wire/K. O'Connor

Unapologetically political designer

Instantly recognizable with her trademark orange or white hair remained firmly anti-establishment.

Climate change, pollution, and her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were all fodder for protest T-shirts or banners carried by her models on the runway.

"I've always had a political agenda," Westwood told L'Officiel fashion magazine in 2018. "I've used fashion to challenge the status quo."

She was a vocal critic of fast fashion and a pioneer in using ethical and sustainable materials in her collections.

"I just tell people, stop buying clothes,'' she said.

"Why not protect this gift of life while we have it? I don't take the attitude that destruction is inevitable. Some of us would like to stop that and help people survive.''

She received numerous accolades for her contributions to the fashion industry throughout her career, including being made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth in 2006.

More to follow...

lo/ (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer2 hours ago
