 Britain′s 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin | News | DW | 29.12.2018

News

Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

The cave divers who rescued a Thai soccer team, 1960s model Twiggy, and Monty Python star Michael Palin are among those who have been recognized in Britain's annual New Year's Honors List.

  • Twiggy (picture-alliance/PA Wire/M. Crossick)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Twiggy

    Lesley "Twiggy" Lawson will become a dame — the female equivalent to a knighthood — for her services to fashion. The 1960s "it girl" had a modelling career that lasted decades and also starred in movies and theater. "It's wonderful, but it makes me giggle," she said. "The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret."

  • Michael Palin (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/S. Chung)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Michael Palin

    Monty Python star Michael Palin has received a knighthood in The Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George for his services to travel, culture and geography. "I have been a knight before, in Python films," he said. "I don't think it will [sink in] until I see the envelopes addressing me as Sir Michael Palin."

  • John Redwood (picture-alliance/Solo Syndication)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    John Redwood

    The conservative parliamentarian has been honored as a knight bachelor — a knight not part of one of the orders of chivalry — and was one of four MPs awarded knighthoods. Redwood, a Brexit supporter, is a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, which is to be voted on in mid-January. Sir Edward Leigh, Sir Roger Gale and Philip Dunne were the other MPs honored.

  • Alistair Cook and Bill Beaumont

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Alastair Cook, Bill Beaumont

    Alastair Cook (left) and Bill Beaumont, former captains of England's cricket and rugby teams respectively, received knighthoods for years of service to their respective sports. Cook, a four-time Ashes winner, retired from international cricket this year. Beaumont led England to a five-nations Grand Slam in 1980 and is currently the chairman of world rugby.

  • British author Philip Pullman (picture-alliance/Effigie/Leemage)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Philip Pullman

    The best-selling British author of the His Dark Materials trilogy has received a knighthood for his services to literature. "I'm most grateful of all to those who continue to read my books, and I hope they don't have to work as hard as those who edit them," he said.

  • Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/Z. Zhenbin)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane

    Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane have been recognized after reaching the FIFA World Cup semifinals with the England national team in Russia this past summer. Southgate was named an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Kane, the tournament's Golden Boot winner, was made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

  • Richard William Stanton (Getty Images/L. Pham)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Thailand cave divers

    British cave divers were recognized for their roles in the dangerous rescue of a Thai soccer team in July. Joshua Bratchley, Lance Corporal, Connor Roe and Vernon Unsworth were gifted MBEs. Richard Stanton (pictured) and John Volanthen received George Medals, while Chris Jewell and Jason Mallinson received the Queen's Gallantry Medal.

  • Christopher Nolan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures/M.S. Gordon)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Christopher Nolan

    The Oscar-nominated director (left) was named a commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services in drama. He was a nominee for the best director award at this year's Academy Awards for Dunkirk. He was also nominated for Inception in 2011 and for Memento in 2002.

  • Jim Carter (picture-alliance/AP Photo/PBS/J. Barratt)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Jim Carter

    Jim Carter (right), who played butler Charles Carson on the hit television series Downton Abbey from 2010 to 2015, was gifted an OBE for his services to drama. He is reprising the role in the Downton Abbey film, which is scheduled to be released in September 2019.

  • Geraint Thomas (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Rebours)

    Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

    Geraint Thomas

    The Tour de France winner (left), who was named BBC's Sports Personality of the year earlier this month, was gifted an OBE. The Welsh cyclist ended Chris Froome's three-year run as Tour de France champion in July.


British divers who rescued young soccer players trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand are among those being recognized in Britain's New Year's Honors List, along with 1960s model Twiggy and Monty Python star Michael Palin.

The honors process starts with public nominations, which are then selected by committees and sent to the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II or senior royals.

Watch video 00:29
Now live
00:29 mins.

Thailand cave rescue: Schoolmates speak to DW

dv/cmk (AP, AFP)

