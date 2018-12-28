Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

John Redwood

The conservative parliamentarian has been honored as a knight bachelor — a knight not part of one of the orders of chivalry — and was one of four MPs awarded knighthoods. Redwood, a Brexit supporter, is a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, which is to be voted on in mid-January. Sir Edward Leigh, Sir Roger Gale and Philip Dunne were the other MPs honored.