Britain's 2019 Honors List recognizes Thai cave rescue divers, Twiggy, Michael Palin

The cave divers who rescued a Thai soccer team, 1960s model Twiggy, and Monty Python star Michael Palin are among those who have been recognized in Britain's annual New Year's Honors List.
The honors process starts with public nominations, which are then selected by committees and sent to the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II or senior royals.
