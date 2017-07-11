Britain: Brexit minister David Frost quits government

David Frost, UK's top Brexit negotiator under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned on Saturday night. The prime minister's office plans to replace him with current Defense Secretary Liz Truss.

In a letter to published by the UK government, Frost said he was stepping down immediately after a newspaper reported on his original plans to leave the post next month.

Until his resignation, Frost was leading an attempt to renegotiate parts of the Brexit deal concerning Northern Ireland.

Frost said the process of leaving the EU would be a long-term job.

"That is why we agreed earlier this month that I would move on in January and hand over the baton to others to manage our future relationship with the EU," he said.

Why did Frost resign?

British mass-circulation newspaper The Mail on Sunday said that Frost resigned because of disillusionment with new pandemic restrictions that require that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other venues.

In his resignation letter, Frost underscored his opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

"You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again," said Frost, addressing Boris Johnson.

"I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.''

Why is Boris Johnson under pressure?

Frost's resignation follows the Thursday defeat of Johnson’s Conservative Party in a by-election in North Shropshire, which had previously been considered a safe seat.

Earlier this week, 99 Conservative members of parliament voted against Johnson’s new pandemic measures, which left him reliant on votes from the opposition Labour party.

Johnson’s government has also faced scandals regarding alleged Christmas parties held in 2020 when the country was in lockdown. UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who had been conducting a probe into the allegations, stepped down from leading the investigation after reports of parties in his own offices.





