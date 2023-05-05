Bring Back the Dodo - Reconstructing an Extinct Species

The Colossal Biosciences company wants to revive the extinct bird. But scientific challenges, genome editing, are huge, and many ethical questions remain.

PFAS: Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances

You can't see, smell, or taste them, but they're in our food, water, and blood: PFAS. Per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, invented in the 1940s, are very strong chemical compounds between carbon and fluorine. They decompose only at temperatures of up to 400 degrees Celsius or under very high pressure. They are toxic, considered carcinogenic, and found all over the world.

Just ask! How do fish sleep?

This week's question for Tomorrow Today comes from Romina Roncal in Peru.

Droplet Research

What does a drop in the bucket do? Anne Geppert wants to know this and what happens when water droplets hit a slope, paint mist meets metal, or pesticide fog hits plant leaves. The Stuttgart researcher studies droplets' impact on various surfaces.

Laser as lightning rod

Lightning strikes can be fatal -- sending 100 million volts into the human body within 0.02 seconds, causing instant death via cardiac arrest. They kill dozens globally each year. An EU project hopes to use lasers to contain the discharges.

