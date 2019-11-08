 Brexit: UK will not nominate an EU commissioner | News | DW | 14.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Brexit: UK will not nominate an EU commissioner

The UK announced on Thursday that it will not be nominating a candidate for EU commissioner by December. The news comes despite Ursula von der Leyen's multiple requests for the UK to comply.

Flags at a pro- und anti-Brexit demonstration (AFP/T. Akmen)

The UK will not nominate a European commissioner before December, Westminster announced on Thursday.

Incoming head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has twice asked the UK to nominate someone since Brexit was delayed to January 31.

"We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period," said a UK official on Thursday.

The UK is going to the polls on December 12. The news means that current UK commissioner Julian King may be the UK's final European commissioner.

Read more: Opinion: A timeless Europe

What is the European commission?

The commission, made up of von der Leyen and senior officials from 26 other members states, plans to take office from December 1. The European commission is the executive branch of the European Union.

Von der Leyen has had legal advice that she will not be breaking the law by assembling her team without a UK commissioner.

The former German defense minister was supposed to take up the role from November 1, but has been plagued by controversy over appointments to the commission. She received a backlash after naming a new commissioner for "protecting the European way of life" and MEPs rejected her initial Hungarian, French and Romanian candidates.

ed/aw (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:52

Ursula von der Leyen introduces her team

DW recommends

Von der Leyen: 'Europe must learn the language of power'

"Soft power" will no longer be enough if the EU wants to assert itself on the world stage, the incoming EU Commission head said. Ursula von der Leyen added that Brexit has "strengthened" unity within the bloc. (08.11.2019)  

EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption

A recent report alleged government officials in Hungary and the Czech Republic misused €59 billion in farming subsidies. But the European Commission pushed back, saying it has "zero tolerance" for fraud. (04.11.2019)  

Brexit: EU, UK get go-ahead to 'intensify talks'

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Stephen Barclay will "intensify" negotiations after getting the go-ahead from the remaining 27 member states. The EU Commission will assess their progress on Monday. (11.10.2019)  

Macron names new candidate for French EU commissioner

The French president suffered an embarrassing defeat when the European Parliament rejected the initial nominee. But now Emmanuel Macron appears to have found a new pick to head the EU's industrial policy. (24.10.2019)  

Opinion: A timeless Europe

This Sunday, the clocks go back again in the European Union. Daylight saving time will be with us for quite a while yet, because the EU can’t make up its mind. A sign of the times, according to Bernd Riegert. (26.10.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ursula von der Leyen introduces her team  

Related content

Symbolbild Armee Soldaten

Von der Leyen: 'Europe must learn the language of power' 08.11.2019

"Soft power" will no longer be enough if the EU wants to assert itself on the world stage, the incoming EU Commission head said. Ursula von der Leyen added that Brexit has "strengthened" unity within the bloc.

Von der Leyen zum Kommissions-Start

Von der Leyen urges UK to nominate EU commissioner 06.11.2019

With time running out until the European Commission is set to start work, Ursula von der Leyen urged Boris Johnson to propose candidates. The EU's president-elect has struggled to overcome delays in assembling her team.

Ursula von der Leyen introduces her team 10.09.2019

EU Commission President-Elect Ursula von der Leyen has pledged to present a European Green Deal and to increase the number of women in government. She has presented the team to help her achieve those aims.

Advertisement