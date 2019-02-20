 Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics | News | DW | 21.02.2019

News

Breakdancing proposed as new sport by 2024 Olympics

Breakdancers could be competing for the first time at the Olympics if organizers of the 2024 Paris Games get their way. They say adding new sports to the lineup will make the global event "more urban."

A breakdancer in Paris

The Paris 2024 organizing committee on Thursday proposed including breakdancing for the first time in its Olympic program.

In a request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the French hosts said they would also welcome skateboarding, climbing and surfing — sports that will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Head of the Paris committee Tony Estanguet said the inclusion of the four non-traditional sports would help to make the Olympics "more urban" and "more artistic."

Read moreBreakdance as a symbol of freedom

There are currently 28 sports on the Olympic program, and any new additions must first be approved by the IOC. It is expected to make a decision in December 2020.

The body has already announced that the number of competitors in 2024 will be capped at 10,500, limiting the chances of new sports making the cut.

Breakdancing, an acrobatic style of street dance, appeared at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

  • Peru Lima - IOC-Vollversammlung mit Thomas Bach (picture-alliance /dpa/AP/M. Mejia)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    And the Games go to ... the only cities that wanted them

    The IOC has tried very hard to sell its simultaneous awarding of two summer Olympics - the first such twin-announcement in a century - as a PR coup. But it's hard to ignore that the move was mainly damage limitation. As so many cities like Hamburg rejected Olympic bids, and only Paris and LA remained in the 2024 hat, why not spare further embarrassment and give them one each?

  • Frankreich Paris Bewerbung Olympische Spiele 2024 (picture-alliance/DPPI Media/KMSP/P. Millereau)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    No longer just a candidate

    One hundred years after it first hosted the Olympic Games, Paris is to welcome the world's best athletes back to the French capital in 2024. Four other cities; Hamburg, Budapest, Rome and Los Angeles also launched bids to host the 2024 Games, but three of them pulled out after the idea proved unpopular with the locals. Under an IOC-brokered deal, Los Angeles has been awarded the 2028 Olympics.

  • Coubertin Pierre (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Home of the founding father

    Hosting the Olympics is nothing new for Paris, although it has been a while. The French capital, home of the father of the modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin, last hosted the Summer Games in 1924, having first done so in 1900. More recent bids to bring the Olympics back to Paris failed, with Barcelona, Beijing and London winning the rights to host the 1992, 2008 and 2012 Games.

  • Frankreich Pariser Olympiabewerbung - Baumann & Macron (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Euler)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Powerful backer

    Shortly after he was elected as France's president back in May, Emmanuel Macron (right) got to work promoting Paris' Olympic bid. Apparently Patrick Baumann, the chairman of the International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission (left), was duly impressed.

  • IOC will Sommerspiele 2024 und 2028 zusammen vergeben (picture-alliance/dpa/J. C. Bott)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Environmentally friendly

    One of the aspects of the Paris bid that impressed the IOC was the fact that all of the venues are to be located within walking distance of one another. Not only that, but the organizers set out to ensure that these Games would be as environmentally friendly as possible. Another advantage is the the low estimated cost of hosting the Olympics, €6.3 billion ($7.5 billion).

  • Fußball Länderspiel Frankreich - Niederlande (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Lecoeur)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Existing venues

    A strong contributing factor to making the 2024 Paris Olympics environmentally friendly and cost-effective was the fact that 95 percent of the venues already exist. Only the aquatics arena will need to be newly constructed. Many previous hosts have had to build virtually all of the venues for the Olympics, and some were driven to the verge of bankruptcy as a result.

  • Frankreich Paris Eifelturm Soldaten (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Laurent)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Security a key concern

    More than half of the €6.3 billion is to come from private investment, and around a third of this is to be spent on security. Almost two years after the Paris terror attacks that claimed 130 lives, security remains a key concern, just as it was when France hosted the 2016 European football championship.

  • Frankreich Pariser Olympia-Bewerbung präsentiert ihr Logo auf dem Eifelturm (Getty Images/AFP/F. Fife)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    'Paris 2024. Made for sharing'

    The organizers of the successful Paris bid have said that they are determined to restore the credibility of the Olympic Games amid a growing corruption scandal. Paris bid co-chairman Tony Estanguet has said that they aim to "promote the best values of the Olympics" for the benefit of France and its population. The bid's motto: "Paris 2024. Made for Sharing."

  • USA Los Angeles Bürgermeister Garcetti (Getty Images/K. Djansezian)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    A 'great capital of the Olympic movement'

    Shortly after the IOC brokered the deal that will see Paris host the 2024 Olympics and Los Angeles the 2028 Games, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement at the city's StubHub Center. He described LA as "one of the great capitals of the Olympic movement." The slogan for 2028: "Follow the Sun."

  • Bewerbung Olympia 2024 Los Angeles USA (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Klemetti)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Historic stadium

    The Memorial Coliseum was the main venue for both the 1932 and 1984 Games in Los Angeles - and is to be uses again when the Olympics return to the city of angels in 2028. Los Angeles is set to become just the second city to host a third Olympics – after London, which hosted the 1908 and 2012 Summer Games. It is the permanent home of the USC Trojans and the temporary home of the Los Angeles Rams.

  • Campus der UCLA in Los Angeles Bewerbung Olympia 2024 Los Angeles (picture alliance/dpa/F. Duenzl)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Student housing

    As is the case with Paris, the vast majority of the venues and other facilities required for Los Angeles to host the Games (97 percent) already exist. The student housing at the University of California is to be renovated shortly before the Games and serve as the Olympic village, where the athletes are to be accommodated.

  • Bewerbung Olympia 2024 Los Angeles USA (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Fallon)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Popular support

    What sets Los Angeles apart from cities like Hamburg, Budapest and Boston, each of which withdrew their initial bids, is that the local population actually seem to support hosting the Olympics. An initial survey conducted by Loyola Marymount University found that 88 percent of LA residents asked, supported the 2024 bid. A follow-up poll found that 83 percent supported hosting the 2028 Games.

  • USA Los Angeles Strand (Imago/M. Aurich)

    Olympic host cities Paris and Los Angeles

    Attractive location

    Its mild climate, sunshine, hills and the Pacific Ocean make Los Angeles an attractive location to hold the Olympics. Just as Rio de Janeiro used its geographic location to its advantage, Los Angeles will have the opportunity to do the same, holding the beach volleyball tournaments right on the Pacific Coast in Santa Monica.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


nm/rt (AFP, EFE, AP)

