Brazil's top court orders probe into Google, Telegram

While supporters of the bill have hailed it as a much-needed measure against online extremism, Bolsonaro's supporters allege that it would create an Orwellian "Truth Ministry" to censor citizens' opinions.
The bill would hold the tech companies responsible for identifying and reporting illegal content. It also aims to penalize any failure by the tech firms to do so.
How did Google, Telegram irk the court?
The court's decision to launch a probe of Google and Telegram was based on a request by Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira who said, tech companies have used "all sorts of tricks in a sordid campaign of disinformation, manipulation and intimidation, taking advantage of their hegemonic position in the market."
On its site, Google warned that the bill "seriously threatens free speech," while Telegram sent out messages to more than 40 million users in Brazil that called the bill an "attack on democracy."
Both the tech platforms received backlash from the Supreme Court, which also ordered them to remove the posts.