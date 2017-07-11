 Brazil′s Jair Bolsonaro officially launches reelection campaign | News | DW | 24.07.2022

News

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro officially launches reelection campaign

Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its official presidential candidate. Polls show leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeating Bolsonaro handily in the October elections.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaking during the launch ceremony in Rio de Janeiro

Bolsonaro often emphasizes religious and nationalistic themes in his speeches

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro officially launched his reelection campaign on Sunday.

Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its presidential candidate during an event in Rio de Janeiro.

Surveys show leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva handily defeating Bolsonaro in the October elections.  

More to follow...

mm/wd (Reuters, dpa, Lusa)

