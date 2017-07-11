Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro officially launches reelection campaign

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its official presidential candidate. Polls show leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defeating Bolsonaro handily in the October elections.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro officially launched his reelection campaign on Sunday.
Bolsonaro was nominated by the right-wing Liberal Party as its presidential candidate during an event in Rio de Janeiro.
More to follow...
mm/wd (Reuters, dpa, Lusa)