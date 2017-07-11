Brazil: Senators to vote on charges for Bolsonaro

An 11-member Senate committee in Brazil will be voting on an extensive report recommending the country's president be criminally charged.

The 1,200-page document is the result of 11 months of investigation into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro. The report recommends Bolsonaro face a number of charges, among them crimes against humanity, misuse of public funds and inciting crime.

Watch video 01:50 Bolsonaro under pressure over COVID response

What could happen next?

Based on the outcome of the vote, the report may then find its way before the prosecutor-general who would then decide whether to formally bring about charges.

Bolsonaro has said he is not guilty of anything, and claimed the inquiry is a tool aimed to sabotage him.

The right-wing populist leader has downplayed the gravity of the virus, and in the early stages of the pandemic called it a "little flu."

Calls for Bolsonaro to be banned from social media

The Senate committee have also asked the country's Supreme Court to suspend Bolsonaro from social media for making false links between coronavirus vaccines and AIDS.

Bolsonaro allegedly claimed that fully vaccinated people were developing AIDS at a faster than expected rate. Social media platforms have acted on the videos in question, with Facebook removing it, and YouTube suspending the president, while also removing the clip in question.

Watch video 02:53 Protests over Bolsonaro's COVID management

kb/wd (AP, AFP)