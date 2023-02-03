Brazil police carry out raids over January 8 insurrection

Police have carried out new raids as part of their probe into the storming of government buildings. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reiterated that his predecessor prepared the attacks as part of a coup attempt.

Police in Brazil on Friday said they had carried out fresh raids as part of a probe into the storming and ransacking of the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The swoops are the latest phase of an operation aimed at identifying people who participated in, funded or fomented the uprising, which President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva insists were prepared by his predecessor.

Police said they were serving three preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants that had been ordered by the Supreme Court.

The operation took place in five states — Rondonia, Goias, Espírito Santo, Sao Paulo, and Mato Grosso — as well as the federal district where the capital, Brasilia, is located.

"The facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the democratic state of law, coup d'etat, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, and the destruction, deterioration or disablement of specially protected property," a police statement said.

Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brasilia To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Sean Sinico