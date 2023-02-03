  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Climate activism
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
The protesters had demanded the reinstatement of President Jair BolsonaroImage: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil police carry out raids over January 8 insurrection

Richard Connor
42 minutes ago

Police have carried out new raids as part of their probe into the storming of government buildings. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has reiterated that his predecessor prepared the attacks as part of a coup attempt.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N3vF

Police in Brazil on Friday said they had carried out fresh raids as part of a probe into the storming and ransacking of the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The swoops are the latest phase of an operation aimed at identifying people who participated in, funded or fomented the uprising, which President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva insists were prepared by his predecessor.

 Police said they were serving three preventive arrest warrants and 14 search and seizure warrants that had been ordered by the Supreme Court.

The operation took place in five states — Rondonia, Goias, Espírito Santo, Sao Paulo, and Mato Grosso — as well as the federal district where the capital, Brasilia, is located.

"The facts investigated constitute, in theory, the crimes of violent abolition of the democratic state of law, coup d'etat, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime, and the destruction, deterioration or disablement of specially protected property," a police statement said.

Bolsonaro supporters storm government buildings in Brasilia

Edited by: Sean Sinico

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.gov.br
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A white balloon reportedly belonging to the Chinese military

Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US, says Pentagon

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

Terrorist threat closes schools in Niger

TerrorismFebruary 2, 202302:06 min
More from Africa

Asia

A puppy caught in a net by the Mission Rabies dog vaccinating team in Bicholim, Goa

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

SocietyFebruary 2, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Two young men from Poland and Bulgaria getting technical tuition from a German engineer at a metalworking education center in Saxony, Germany

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

German engineers: No longer 'Made in Germany'?

BusinessFebruary 2, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Tourists taking photos at the Berlin Wall.

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Chinese tourists slow to return to Europe

Travel4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

FilmFebruary 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

MediaFebruary 2, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage