  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
A burning bus in Brasilia
Brazil faces a tense political and social climate following elections in OctoberImage: Ueslei Marcelino/REUTERS
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil: Lula says Bolsonaro fanned violence in capital

47 minutes ago

Lula's incoming justice minister has also vowed to prosecute protesters who caused damage and violently torched cars and buses in Brasilia on Monday.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KtPt

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of inciting violent riots in the capital, Brasilia.

On Tuesday, the incoming leftist president — known universally as Lula — said Bolsonaro "still hasn't recognized his defeat, and continues inciting these fascist activists protesting in the street."

After the Supreme Court ordered the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro Indigenous leader on Monday for organizing anti-democratic protests, supporters of the outgoing president took to the streets of Brasilia, setting vehicles on fire and attempting to storm the police headquarters.

Although Bolsonaro greenlit the transition of government, he has not explicitly endorsed the results of the election. He has instead issued sporadic and vague statements about the military and the handover of power.

"He's following the same script as all the world's fascists," Lula added.

Bolsonaro supporters face off against military police in Brasilia
The supporters clashed with authorities and attempted to invade the police headquartersImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

Protesters to be prosecuted

Flavio Dino, Brazil's incoming justice minister appointed by Lula, has vowed to hold the protesters accountable for the violence and damage they caused.

There would also be no "magic amnesty" for authorities who failed to contain the rioters, he said in an interview with the GloboNews television channel.

Brazil's police and judiciary have been under increasing pressure to reign in Bolsonaro supporters who deny the outcome of the election. The protesters set up a large camp in the capital complete with a food street, makeshift hairdressers and even Catholic and Evangelical churches.

"It's over, the page has been turned, let's look ahead," Dino said. "In 2026, there will be fresh elections."

zc/wd (AFP, LUSA, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate during a highway blockade on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 2, 2022.

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges supporters to clear roadblocks

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges supporters to clear roadblocks

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called on his supporters to stop blocking roadways. Like their leader, they have refused to acknowledge his electoral defeat, but Bolsonaro now says he wants them to show their support in less disruptive ways.
PoliticsNovember 3, 202201:39 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate a goal for Argentina

Messi and Alvarez send Argentina to World Cup final

Soccer7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Senegal and US flags in the foreground with a plane in the background at an airbase

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

US-Africa Leaders Summit: Forging a better partnership?

PoliticsDecember 12, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Cranes at Hamburg harbor in Germany

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

EU-ASEAN summit to build trade ties amid global tension

Politics15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Qanon, Reichsbürger and COVID protesters on the Reichstag steps in August 2020

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Germany's far-right AfD and the 'Reichsbürger' movement

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Smoke billows from chimney stacks, with wind turbines in the background

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

CO2 tax at EU border: Revolution or protectionism?

Nature and Environment14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Thumbnails zur Made Sendung

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

World Cup advertising avoids the Q word

Soccer12 hours ago03:38 min
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Science10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage