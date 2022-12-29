  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Environment Minister Marina Silva
Silva and Lula have both vowed to protect the Amazon rainforest Image: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance
ClimateBrazil

Brazil: Lula appoints Amazon activist in cabinet role

1 hour ago

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has appointed ministers to his proposed cabinet, naming a well-known green activist as his environment minister. Lula is set to be sworn in on January 1.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LYaW

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula sa Silva appointed a final set of ministers to his cabinet on Thursday, naming Marina Silva as the next minister of environment.

“After a lot of work, after a lot tension, talk and adjustments, we finished assembling the first echelon of the government,” said Lula, as the president is also known, who spent weeks naming all 37 ministers to his proposed cabinet.

Lula won the presidential election by beating Jair Bolsonaro in October, vowing to safeguard Amazon and defend democray.

The Brazilian president-elect is set to be sworn in on January 1.

Silva told Brazilian news network Globo TV that the name of the ministry she would lead will be changed to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Why is Marina Silva's appointment important?

Silva is one of the best known environmentalists in the country and a staunch defender of protecting the Amazon rainforest.

She served as the environment minister of the country when Lula won the presidency for the first time in 2003.

As an environment minister, she oversaw the creation of dozens of conservation areas at the rainforest, with deforestation rates dropped dramatically.

Silva, however, resigned in 2008 over a difference with her boss, who began catering to agribusiness interests.

The green activist was born in the Amazon and worked as a rubber tapper as an adolescent.

She was already seen as one of the top contenders for the job and attended the UN climate conference in Egypt in October with Lula, who promised cheering crowds "zero deforestation" in the Amazon by 2030.

Protecting the Amazon crucial for climate fight

The Amazon rainforest, which covers parts of several nations in South America, is crucial for absorbing large amounts of carbon dioxide. The rainforest is also one of the most biodiverse places on the planet and home to millions of Brazilians

Jair Bolsonaro pushed development of the Amazon rainforest, both in his actions and rhetoric, and the deforested area in the rainforest reached a 15-year high from August 2020 to July 2021, according to official figures.

Lula appoints record-high 11 women to his proposed cabinet

In all, Lula has appointed 11 women to his proposed cabinet, more than any previous administration.

He named Sonia Guajajara, an Indigenous woman, as Brazil's first minister of Indigenous peoples.

He also named Carlos Favaro, a soybean producer, as agriculture minister, and Senator Simone Tebet, a former rival who became an ally during the electoral campaign, as planning and budget minister. 

rm/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pele sits on the ball during a break in training at Selsdon Park Hotel on May 7, 1963

Pele: A Brazilian hero and football legend

Soccer2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

People disembark from airplane that reads "Ethiopian" down stairs onto a sunny tarmac

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Tigray: Emotional new year reunion for families

Conflicts7 hours ago01:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinesischer Pilot im Kampfflugzeug im Taiwan-Konflikt

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

China and the US: On collision course for war over Taiwan

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Garzweiler II coal pit in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Lützerath: How Germany's energy crisis reignited coal

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vladimir Putin at a Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek in December 2022

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Ukraine war — what to expect in 2023

Conflicts13 hours ago15:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

PoliticsDecember 28, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Offbeat14 hours ago01:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrates his election victory in October 2022

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Brazil's Lula da Silva: the communist who wasn't

Politics5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage