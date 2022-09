Beating drums for Jesus

Her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother prayed to the Afro-Brazilian gods, the Orixas. But after 30 years as a priestess in a Candomble temple, Norma, a Brazilian, joined a Pentecostal church and became a pastor. She draws strength for her difficult life from her faith. For the service, she practices with her granddaughter on the bass drum and the pandeiro.