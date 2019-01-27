Brazil launches evacuation for fear of new dam burst

With hundreds still missing following a dam collapse in Brazil, authorities say another dam in the same area is at risk of bursting. Firefighters are urging residents of the city of Brumadinho to move onto high ground.
Residents of the 39,000-strong city of Brumadinho in southeast Brazil were woken by sirens and told to evacuate early on Sunday, just days after the collapse of a nearby dam released a deadly river of sludge in the area.
"Attention, general area evacuation!" officials said over the loudspeakers. "Find the highest point in the city."
At least 37 people had been killed and hundreds remain missing after the first dam collapsed on Friday. Officials suspended the search for survivors in order to evacuate several Brumadinho neighborhoods within range of the B6 dam, also owned by Brazilian mining company Vale.
Early on Sunday, Vale sounded the alarm over dangerously high water levels at the B6 tailing dam which is also part of the Corrego de Feijao complex. The alert prompted officials to put search and rescue operations on hold:
"Our work is completely focused on the evacuation," said Pedro Ahiara, a spokesman for firefighters in the state of Minas Gerais.
"The risk of a breaking continues," he added.
Volunteers turned away
On Friday, the first dam collapsed near the Corrego de Feijao iron ore mine, releasing 1 million cubic meters (35.3 million cubic feet) of tailings, the residue separated during mining processes.
Officials said that around 300 people remain unaccounted for, including 100 employees of mine operator Vale. Many others were trapped by the sludge.
Rescue teams managed to find 192 people by Sunday. However, hopes to find more survivors faded, partly due to intermittent rains. Authorities urged volunteer rescuers to stay away from the slippery mud which covers large parts of the affected area. Press outlets were asked not to use drones to avoid collision with rescue helicopters.
Brazil freezes billions in Vale assets
Vale was already under fire over another dam collapse, in 2015, which killed 19 people and released millions of tons of toxic waste in the same area.
Following Friday's rupture, Brazil's environmental protection agency hit the company with a $66.5 million (€58.3 million) initial fine.
Judicial officials also reportedly froze $3 billion in company assets.
dj/jm (Reuters, AFP, AP)
