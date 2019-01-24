Hundreds missing after Brazil dam collapse

Brazilian authorities were evacuating the area near the Corrego de Feijao mine in the country's southeast after the mine's tailings dam burst on Friday. The cause of the rupture was not immediately clear.

Around 200 people were missing, the firefighters said in a statement released from the city of Belo Horizonte, adding that scores were trapped by the river of sludge.

Television footage shared by news outlet Universo Online showed firefighters pulling survivors from the mud.

Authorities did not immediately release a death toll, but a local fire service official previously told the AFP news agency that they had received accounts of "several deaths."

Officials urged the residents in the low-lying areas of the town of Brumadinho to evacuate. Areal images from the affected area showed homes damaged and destroyed by the sludge.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said that he had deployed three of his cabinet ministers to the site.

"Our biggest concern at this moment is attending to any victims of this grave tragedy," he added.

The earth-filled dam was built in 1976 in the state of Minas Gerais. According to Brazil's environmental protection agency, the barrier held 1 million cubic meters (35.3 million cubic feet) of tailings.

The iron ore mine is managed by Brazilian mining company Vale SA. The company was already under fire over a separate dam collapse in 2015, which killed 19 people and released millions of tons of toxic waste in the same area. Vale and Australian mining company BHP had jointly managed the Mariana dam at the Samarco iron ore mine. Last year, the companies settled a mutli-billion civil lawsuit prompted by the incident.

More to come...

dj/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)