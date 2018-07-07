Brazil judge blocks order to release ex-President Lula da Silva from prison

On the same day a judge ruled in favor of releasing ex-President Lula da Silva from prison, another judge has blocked the ruling. Da Silva began serving a 12-year prison sentence in April for a corruption conviction.
The chief justice of a Brazilian appeals court blocked another judge's ruling to release Brazilian ex-President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva from prison on Sunday.
Chief Justice of the TRF-4 appeals court Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores granted the request from prosecutors to keep Lula in prison, blocking an earlier Sunday ruling from Appeals Judge Rogerio Favreto.
The contradictory rulings come just three months after his arrest was ordered by the Brazilian Supreme Court.
If Favreto's ruling had stood it would have allowed Lula to leave prison while he awaits the result of an appeal on his conviction. If it stands, Favreto's ruling on Sunday would be a major victory for the former president, who has maintained his innocence and is hoping to run in the October presidential elections.
Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro had threatened to block the move, saying to reporters that Judge Favreto "did not have the authority" to grant Lula's freedom. Appeals judge Joao Gebran Neto echoed Moro's assertion and blocked the Favreto ruling, forbiding federal police from releasing the ex-president.
The former president's legal team had argued that Lula should be allowed to remain free until all legal appeals in the case had been exhausted.
Read more: Lula: Brazil's bitter divide personified
'No legal grounds'
Judge Favreto of the Fourth Regional Federal Court in the city of Porto Alegre had granted a habeas corpus decision for Lula, citing a lack of legal grounds to keep the ex-president in prison.
Lula had been serving a 12-year sentence for his alleged involvement in a major corruption case.
Favreto requested that Lula's release be executed as a matter of "urgency," by which he could be set free as early as Sunday. But it remained unclear whether Lula would leave prison soon, or at all.
Electoral ambitions
While Lula's release was welcome news to his supporters, the fate of his candidacy in the October elections is still in the hands of an electoral court.
Read more: Opinion: What path will Brazil take?
A June survey of voters confirmed Lula's persistent popularity. According to polling agency "Datafolha," Lula was leading the presidential election race with 31 percent of likely voters.
The former president held a 13 percent advantage over his closest opponent, conservative candidate Jair Bolsonaro. But Brazilians were also ambivalent, with 20 percent having no preferred candidate.
