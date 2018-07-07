 Brazil judge blocks order to release ex-President Lula da Silva from prison | News | DW | 08.07.2018

News

Brazil judge blocks order to release ex-President Lula da Silva from prison

On the same day a judge ruled in favor of releasing ex-President Lula da Silva from prison, another judge has blocked the ruling. Da Silva began serving a 12-year prison sentence in April for a corruption conviction.

Lula da Silva (picture-alliance/AP-Photo/L. Correa)

The chief justice of a Brazilian appeals court blocked another judge's ruling to release Brazilian ex-President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva from prison on Sunday.

Chief Justice of the TRF-4 appeals court Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores granted the request from prosecutors to keep Lula in prison, blocking an earlier Sunday ruling from Appeals Judge Rogerio Favreto.

The contradictory rulings come just three months after his arrest was ordered by the Brazilian Supreme Court.

If Favreto's ruling had stood it would have allowed Lula to leave prison while he awaits the result of an appeal on his conviction. If it stands, Favreto's ruling on Sunday would be a major victory for the former president, who has maintained his innocence and is hoping to run in the October presidential elections.

Brazilian federal judge Sergio Moro had threatened to block the move, saying to reporters that Judge Favreto "did not have the authority" to grant Lula's freedom. Appeals judge Joao Gebran Neto echoed Moro's assertion and blocked the Favreto ruling, forbiding federal police from releasing the ex-president.

The former president's legal team had argued that Lula should be allowed to remain free until all legal appeals in the case had been exhausted.

Read more: Lula: Brazil's bitter divide personified

'No legal grounds' 

Judge Favreto of the Fourth Regional Federal Court in the city of Porto Alegre had granted a habeas corpus decision for Lula, citing a lack of legal grounds to keep the ex-president in prison.

Lula had been serving a 12-year sentence for his alleged involvement in a major corruption case.

Favreto requested that Lula's release be executed as a matter of "urgency," by which he could be set free as early as Sunday. But it remained unclear whether Lula would leave prison soon, or at all.

Electoral ambitions

While Lula's release was welcome news to his supporters, the fate of his candidacy in the October elections is still in the hands of an electoral court.

Read more: Opinion: What path will Brazil take?

A June survey of voters confirmed Lula's persistent popularity. According to polling agency "Datafolha," Lula was leading the presidential election race with 31 percent of likely voters.

The former president held a 13 percent advantage over his closest opponent, conservative candidate Jair Bolsonaro. But Brazilians were also ambivalent, with 20 percent having no preferred candidate.

jcg/jm (EFE, AFP, AP Reuters)

  • Brasilien Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva und Dilma Rousseff (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Peres)

    Fallen leaders

    Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil

    Lula has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the "Car Wash" scandal, an extensive corruption probe that uncovered widespread bribery among Brazil's elites. Lula, who held the presidential office between 2003 and 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in jail. He still has a chance to appeal the ruling.

  • Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner ehemalige Präsidnentin Argentinien (picture-alliance/dpa/L. La Valle)

    Fallen leaders

    Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina

    Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as Argentina's first lady and then as its president from 2007 to 2015, was indicted on corruption charges in 2016. She was accused of granting public construction contracts to favored companies. She denies any wrongdoing. Fernandez is now seeking a political comeback, which some observers say is a bid to seek immunity against the charges.

  • Park Geun Hye (Getty Images/A.Young-Joon)

    Fallen leaders

    Park Geun-hye, South Korea

    Following months of public outcry over a wave of corruption allegations, South Korea's first female president Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Park was impeached in December 2016.

  • Israel Ehud Olmert (Reuters/O. Zwigenberg)

    Fallen leaders

    Ehud Olmert, Israel

    The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption in 2014. He entered prison in February 2016 but was was released in early July 2017 after his sentence was shortened. He was the first former prime minister of Israel to go to prison. Benjamin Netanyahu was his successor.

  • Rumäniens Ex-Präsident Adrian Nastase (Getty Images/AFP/)

    Fallen leaders

    Adrian Nastase, Romania

    Adrian Nastase was convicted of corruption charges in 2012 and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment term. At the time when the sentence was pronounced, he was the only head of government sentenced to prison in the 23 years following the Romanian Revolution. He was Romania's prime minister from 2004-2006.

  • Liberias Ex-Präsident Charles Ghankay Taylor (Getty Images/AFP/K. van Weel)

    Fallen leaders

    Charles G. Taylor, Liberia

    Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 for his role in atrocities committed in Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. Taylor was the first former head of state convicted by an international tribunal since the Nuremberg trials in Germany after World War II. He was Liberia's president from 1997-2003.

    Author: Rey Azizi


