Brazil: heat, fires ― and floods
Brazil is suffering in extreme weather conditions: while the north and center are experiencing persistent drought and a heat wave unprecedented for this time of year, heavy rainfall in the south caused severe floods.
Colorful cooling
It's not even summer yet in the southern hemisphere, but large parts of Latin America are already experiencing a severe heat wave. In Brazil, temperatures climbed to over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) last week. Large crowds are trying to cool off on Praia Vermelha beach in Rio de Janeiro.
Deadly temperatures
A woman cools down waiting to get into the stadium for a concert of US popstar Taylor Swift in Rio. During Swift's first concert on Friday, a 23-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest. The organizers are facing criticism because no water was allowed to be taken into the stadium. On the day of the concert, the heat index, which combines air temperature with humidity, had risen to 59 degrees Celsius.
Beat the heat
It is similarly hot in the center of the country. This girl in São Paulo is looking to cool off in a fountain. In the metropolis of more than 12 million people, a two-year-old child died after being forgotten in a school van during the heatwave. The National Meteorological Institute classified the situation in 15 federal states and the district around the capital Brasília as very dangerous.
Wetlands on fire
Huge clouds of smoke darken the sky in Porto Jofre: In the Pantanal, the world's largest wetlands, drought and heat have caused the worst fires in 20 years. The affected states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul declared a state of emergency.
Sad new record
Brazilian media report that more than 3,000 fires were registered in November alone. This is a new record. According to experts, the fires are primarily due to human activity, in particular the use of slash-and-burn techniques in agriculture. The drought and heat is making the situation even worse.
Scorched earth
The fires have already affected 35,000 hectares of the Pantanal, which in total is roughly the size of Great Britain. A catastrophe for flora and fauna: Here in the Encontro das Aguas National Park, the fires are threatening the habitat of one of the largest jaguar populations in the world. The University of Rio de Janeiro estimates that 34 percent of the park has already been destroyed.
Fatal flooding
While central and northern Brazil are suffering from heat and drought, the population in the south of the country has the opposite problem: Floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall claimed at least six lives in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul last week.
The power of water
Several towns in Rio Grande do Sul were flooded when the Taquari River burst its banks. This includes Roca Sales, shown here, where dozens of volunteers are working to remove the brown mud and debris left behind by the river from the streets.
Bleak prospects
In recent months, the south of Brazil - like here in Sao Sebastiao do Ca - has been hit hard by extreme weather events such as torrential rain and a hurricane in September that killed more than 50 people. According to experts, many of these disasters are facilitated by climate change.