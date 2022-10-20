  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Brazilian presidential candidate Lula meets members of the evangelical community in Sao Paulo
Lula has promised to protect religious liberty when in officeImage: Roberto Casimiro/Fotoarena/IMAGO
PoliticsBrazil

Lula attempts to sway Brazil's evangelicals ahead of vote

42 minutes ago

The leftist presidential candidate has vowed to protect religious liberty while in office. Lula's right-wing opponent, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, receives strong support from protestants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IRmT

Left-leaning Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed a "commitment letter" to evangelicals Wednesday stating he would protect religious freedom if he wins the upcoming runoff election on October 30.

Da Silva, who is commonly known as Lula, met with religious leaders at a hotel in Sao Paulo where he read the letter aloud. 

What did Lula say in the letter?

"We are living at a time in which lies are used intensively with the objective of stoking fear in people of good faith, pushing them away from a candidacy that is defending them more," Lula said in the statement. "That is why I felt a need to reaffirm my commitment to freedom of religion in our country." 

"My government will not adopt any policies that hurt religious liberty or create obstacles for churches to function freely," the left-leaning candidate said.

He also mentioned that he is "personally against abortion" but said that it is a matter for the National Congress to decide, rather than the president.

Surveys show that as many as 70% of the Brazilian population opposes abortion to some degree, with the procedure currently banned in the Latin American country except in the cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother's life.      

Evangelicals throw support behind Bolsonaro

Brazil's booming evangelical community is a key source of support for incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.  

Bolsonaro has made protecting religious liberty the center of his platform, and expressed strong opposition to abortion, same-sex marriage and so-called "gender ideology." He has accused Lula of backing "socialist dictators" who persecute Christians, such as Daniel Ortega's government in Nicaragua.  

Evangelicals in Brasilia pray for Bolsonaro after he suffered a knife attack in 2018
Evangelical voters have flocked to Bolsonaro's conservative platformImage: Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Both Lula and Bolsonaro are attempting to garner votes in the final days of the election campaign after Lula came out on top in the first round of voting.

A poll released Wednesday by statistics firm Datafolha shows Lula with 49% of the vote as compared to Bolsonaro's 45%. However, the poll indicates a statistical tie due to a 2-point margin of error.

Lula previously served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010. He was convicted on corruption charges in 2017 and jailed after an unsuccessful appeal. The Brazilian Supreme Court later found his incarceration unlawful in 2019 and cleared his criminal record.  

ar/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)       

Lula, Bolsonaro optimistic over election results

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Close-up of a gas flame on a stove

Energy crisis, Ukraine top EU summit agenda

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Black woman dressed in a blue headscarf sits with five children

Aftermath of Nigeria's floods

Aftermath of Nigeria's floods

CatastropheOctober 19, 202202:31 min
More from Africa

Asia

Holly Zimmermann standing in the Himalayan mountains, dressed in warm clothing and smiling

Bhutan ultramarathon raises climate change awareness

Bhutan ultramarathon raises climate change awareness

Sports2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

University Germany

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Students in Germany on the poverty line

Society1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman in a white shirt and black jacket (center) reacts after an adjourned hearing in court, flanked by two supporters in red shirts

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Polish activist on trial for aiding abortion

Human RightsOctober 19, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

People take part in a demonstration by the National Salvation Front against President Kais Saïed

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Tunisia: Torn between anger and hope

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A woman wearing a gray T-shirt promoting voting stands in front of a garage

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Latino vote in US midterms could be crucial

Politics2 hours ago02:58 min
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migration22 hours ago03:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage