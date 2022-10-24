  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
A federal police vehicle damaged after Jefferson fired at police
Tensions are rising ahead of a heated Brazilian election runoff set for later this weekImage: Ricardo Moraes/REUTERS
CrimeBrazil

Bolsonaro ally attacks police ahead of runoff vote

51 minutes ago

Brazilian politician Roberto Jefferson wounded two officers while resisting arrest, before eventually being taken into custody. The act of political violence comes ahead of a runoff election set for later this week.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IaNd

A former Brazilian legislator and ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro assaulted police officers while resisting arrest in the state of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

What do we know so far?

Roberto Jefferson fired a rifle at Federal Police and threw grenades during a siege at his home in the town of Comendador Levy Gasparian. The attack left two officers injured before Jefferson was taken into custody.

Jefferson posted Whatsapp videos of the siege on social media, defending his actions.

Brazilian former lawmaker Roberto Jefferson takes part in a pro-gun rally in Brasilia
Jefferson served in the Chamber of Deputies from 2016 to 2021, and became entangled in a corruption scandalImage: Adriano Machado/REUTERS

"I didn't shoot anyone to hit them. No one. I shot their car and near them. There were four of them, they ran, I said, 'Get out, because I'm going to get you,'" Jefferson said in one video. "I'm setting my example, I'm leaving my seed planted: resist oppression, resist tyranny. God bless Brazil." 

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Jefferson be taken to jail in a decision published on Sunday.

Jefferson had been under house arrest since January on charges that he attacked democracy. De Moraes ruled that Jefferson violated the terms of his house arrest by insulting Supreme Court Justice Carmen Lucia on social media. 

How did Bolsonaro and Lula react?

The attack is the latest act of political violence ahead of a heated presidential election runoff between Bolsonaro and veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set for later this week.  

Bolsonaro swiftly condemned the siege in a social media post: "Whoever shoots at the Federal Police is a bandit." The Brazilian president, who has prided himself for being tough on crime, expressed solidarity with the officers wounded in the attack.

Supporters of Jefferson protest close to his house in solidarity with the disgraced politician
Jefferson supporters gathered near his house to protest the arrest, while Bolsonaro distanced himself from the disgraced politician Image: Ricardo Moraes/REUTERS

Da Silva, commonly known as Lula, pinned the violence on the incumbent. 

"Hate, violence and disrespect for the law. Roberto Jefferson is not just a criminal and one of our adversary main allies: he is the face of what Bolsonaro preaches," da Silva, commonly known as Lula, said in a social media post.  

Jefferson had earlier called Bolsonaro a "personal friend." Bolsonaro denied that he had ever been in a single picture with Jefferson, but photos of the pair quickly flooded social media after those remarks. 

Earlier this year, Daniel Silveira, a lawmaker from Rio de Janeiro, was convicted on charges of threatening supreme court justices. Bolsonaro then swiftly pardoned Silveira for the crime. 

wd/es (AP, AFP) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Politics24 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Svenja Huth celebrates her goal with Wolfsburg teammates

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts57 minutes ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Ebadi, Friedensnobelpreisträgerin

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

Human RightsOctober 22, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage