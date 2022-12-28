  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Soldiers of the Brazilian Army prepare for Lula's inauguration in Brasilia
Political tensions in Brazil are still high ahead of Lula's inauguration Image: EVARISTO SA/AFP
Law and JusticeBrazil

Brazil bans guns in capital until Lula is sworn in

32 minutes ago

The decision by Brazil's Supreme Court follows violent incidents in Brasilia attributed to supporters of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino praised the ruling.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LVko

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that gun carrying in the capital region of Brasilia would be banned temporarily until after the swearing-in of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in early January.  

In his decision, Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes said civilians in the capital would be unable to carry guns from Wednesday evening until January 2, the day following Lula's inauguration. Violators of the ban will be taken into custody.

Members of the security forces will be exempt from the ban, along with those employed by private security companies.  

Incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino praised the decision, saying it would bolster security during the swearing-in. Dino said Lula's team requested the gun restrictions be put in place. 

Brasilia on high alert after rioting

The decision comes after supporters of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro rioted in the capital last month. Leftist Lula defeated Bolsonaro during critical presidential elections in October.

The rioting took place on December 13, shortly after Lula's victory against Bolsonaro was certified. Bolsonaro supporters sought to storm the federal police headquarters in Brasilia, with rioters also blocking roads and setting vehicles on fire. 

Soldiers of the Brazilian army prepare for Lula's inauguration
Brazil's military is attempting to secure the capital after a recent bomb scare and riotingImage: EVARISTO SA/AFP

Security is being ramped up in Brasilia, with police on December 24 also saying they thwarted a bomb plot in an area of the capital near where Lula was staying. Brasilia authorities say they arrested a man with ties to pro-Bolsonaro supporters camped outside the army headquarters.

Lula has blamed Bolsonaro for recent violence in the capital. Bolsonaro has authorized the presidential transition process but refused to concede the election to Lula.

Prior to the October elections, Bolsonaro expressed skepticism of Brazil's electronic voting system, and claimed without evidence that it is susceptible to fraud. 

wd/dj (Reuters, dpa)  

Lula wins Brazil's presidential election

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Passengers wearing face masks pull baggage at a departure lobby in Beijing Capital International Airport

US to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China

Health53 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A picture showing online gamers in India

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

India's online gaming boom prompts fears of gambling surge

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greenpeace activists sail next to Russian tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway on April 25, 2022

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

Business8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

ClimateDecember 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage