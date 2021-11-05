Visit the new DW website

Bosnia

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), often known informally as Bosnia, is a country in southeastern Europe located on the Balkan Peninsula. Its territory belonged to the Ottoman Empire, then to the Austro-Hungarian Empire until the end of World War I, then to the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, and finally, following World War II, to the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia, which broke up in the early 1990s. Bosnia's capital and largest city, Sarajevo, came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire and was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. The city later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - NOVEMBER 05: Residents are being evacuated after heavy rain has caused flash flooding in Sarajevo, submerging roads and houses on November 05, 2021. SamÄ±r JordamovÄ±c / Anadolu Agency

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in Bosnia 05.11.2021

Severe flash flooding caused by heavy rains following unseasonably warm weather has hit much of Bosnia. Power was knocked out in the capital, and a key oxygen facility for COVID-19 patients had to be evacuated.
Firefighters douse flames inside the National Library in Sarajevo 26 August 1992. Thousands of books and historical documents are housed in the building which was hit by shells during artillery duels in the capital. An international conference in London met 26 August to resolve the conflict. (Photo credit should read MANOOCHER DEGHATI/AFP/Getty Images)

Deja vu? How the US, EU deal with extremists in Bosnia 04.11.2021

Serbian and Croatian extremists are chipping away at the Bosnian state. The EU and the US are trying to appease them, repeating mistakes made in the 1990s.
Titel: EUFOR Bosnien Unterschrift: Die Friedenstruppen von EUFOR in Bosnien und Herzegowina (7.9.2014) (dieses Bild stammt aus der Angebot der EUFOR-Pressestelle. Also, copyright: EUFOR)

UN renews EU Bosnia military mission as separatism fears grow 04.11.2021

The UN Security Council has agreed to extend the mandate of a European military mission in Bosnia. The decision came amid a simmering row over a diplomatic report citing a separatist threat.
December 29, 2020*** BIHAC, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - DECEMBER 29: Refugees leave Lipa refugee camp, which burnt last week and is being evacuated, located at border with Croatia in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach Sarajevo on December 29, 2020. Amar Mehic / Anadolu Agency

Violent migrant 'pushbacks' at Croatian border exposed by media 07.10.2021

A monthslong investigation by several European media partners included footage of Croatian police beating migrants trying to cross the EU border from Bosnia into Croatia. Such "pushbacks" are considered illegal.
President of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik answers questions during an interview with AFP in Banja Luka, on April 18, 2018. - Dodik has branded as lies claims he intends to create paramilitary units or be a puppet in an attempt by Russia to destabilise his country. The President of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia, which together with the Muslim-Croat Federation makes up the multi-ethnic Balkan country, said: In Republika Srpska, there are no paramilitary units. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Bosnian Serbs demand their own army, leader says 28.09.2021

The Serb member of Bosnia's presidency, Milorad Dodik, has laid out plans for a Bosnian Serb army. But the Croat member of the presidency, Zeljko Komsic, has described it as a "criminal act of rebellion."
Video-Interview von Adelheid Feilcke mit dem OHR-Chef Christian Schmidt Via Saša Bojić

New envoy in Bosnia-Herzegovina: 'I’m banking on the young generation' 31.07.2021

German politician Christian Schmidt is set to take office as the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He wants to bring the country closer to the EU and stop the brain drain of young people.
SREBRENICA, BOSNIA AND HERCEGOVINA - JULY 10: A Bosnian Muslim woman cries between graves of her father, two grandfathers and other close relatives, all victims of Srebrenica genocide, July 10, 2020, at the cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Hercegovina. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed after the Bosnian Serb Army attacked Srebrenica, a designated UN safe area, on 10-11 July 1995, despite the presence of UN peacekeepers. There have been high-level prosecutions of some principal architects of the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, yet there is still a backlog of cases pending before courts in the country. (Photo by Damir Sagolj/Getty Images)

Srebrenica: Bosnia's peace envoy outlaws genocide denial 24.07.2021

The head of the international body set up to implement post-war peace has overruled Bosnia's parliament. It says politicians have failed to counter attempts to downplay the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.
18.9.2018, FILE PHOTO: The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

UN rejects Russian bid to scrap Bosnia peace envoy post 23.07.2021

Russia sought to abolish the post after refusing the appointment of a German politician to the position, arguing that the selection was not made by the UN Security Council.
Women react as mourners prepare for the funeral of newly identified victims at the memorial cemetery in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Bosnia is marking the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the only episode of its 1992-95 fratricidal war that has been declared a genocide by international and national courts. The brutal execution of more than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks by Bosnian Serb troops is being commemorated by a series of events Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Srebrenica massacre: Bosnia buries 19 newly identified victims 11.07.2021

A memorial center is still searching for the remains of over a thousand victims as Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the genocide that deeply divides the Balkan nation.
ARCHIV 2013 **** FILE - In this Thursday May 30, 2013 file photo, former state security chief, Jovica Stanisic, back row left, and former paramilitary leader Franko Simatovic, back row right, await their judgment at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal (ICTY) in The Hague, Netherlands. U.N. judges have ordered a retrial on Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015, for Stanisic and Simatovic, two former allies of the late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic who were acquitted in 2013 of setting up and arming notorious Serb paramilitary gangs that committed atrocities in Bosnia and Croatia during the 1990s Balkan wars. (AP Photo/Martijn Beekman, Pool, File) |

War crimes: UN tribunal convicts ex-Milosevic aides 30.06.2021

The two Serbian ex-security chiefs stood accused of running death squads in the 1990s Balkan wars and backing groups behind a reign of terror in Bosnia and Croatia.
Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call the game, near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. Hundreds of migrants from Asia, the Middle East and North Africa set up makeshift camps in Bosnian woods near the border with Croatia, attempting to cross into the European Union where they hope for a better life. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migration: Activists block Croatia-Bosnia border in demonstration against EU policy 19.06.2021

Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.
ARCHIV - General Ratko Mladic (Archivfoto August 1995). - Der wegen Kriegsverbrechen angeklagte bosnisch- serbische General Ratko Mladic hat bis 2002 den Schutz der jugoslawischen Armee genossen. Mladic habe sich bis Mai 2002 «ganz legal» in Armeekasernen aufgehalten, sagte Srboljub Nikolic, Oberstleutnant a.D. der jugoslawischen Armee, am Dienstag vor Gericht in Belgrad. Nikolic hatte damals den Befehl bekommen, die Entfernung des Angeklagten aus der Kaserne der Garde in Belgrad zu organisieren. Die Garde ist die Eliteeinheit der Armee. Foto: Drago Vejnovic +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

UN War Crimes Tribunal upholds genocide conviction for Ratko Mladic, 'Butcher of Bosnia' 08.06.2021

Former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic's life sentence for genocide and other war crimes has been upheld by the UN War Crimes Tribunal.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe: 16.04.2021 16.04.2021

Turkey finds itself in the middle of the latest Russia-Ukraine flare-up — Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? — Bosnians protest their government's poor handling of the COVID pandemic — Britain's royal family mourns the death of Prince Philip — and more!
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 01.04.2021 01.04.2021

Joy, as England emerges from a three month lockdown - Serbia wins friends by vaccinating its neighbours - Why Turkey's reliance on Chinese vaccines is proving a huge political and medical gamble - Spain to exhume thousands of civil war victims - The problems facing LGBTQ refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina - We’ll be checking out the winner of the European Tree of the Year Award - And much more...

*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** A Serbian health worker shows vials of Russian Sputnik V (L) and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines in Belgrade Fair turned into a vaccination centre, on February 1, 2021. - Serbia continues a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign and became the first European country to use Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine, after receiving one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, on January 16, 2021. Beside the Chinese made jab, Serbian citizens can choose to receive either Sputnik V Gam-COVID-Vac or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC / AFP) (Photo by OLIVER BUNIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Balkans: Are geopolitics getting in the way of COVID-19 vaccines? 13.02.2021

North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Kosovo have not received doses of vaccines. Regional politics and vaccine nationalism seem more important than public health concerns.
9 Young boys were found warming their hands in a squat in the Bihac region. The abandoned building which was once destined to become an old people’s home is now home to refugees with nowhere else to go. Tallal (originally from Syria) & Kash (originally from Pakistan) are part of the Save the Children outreach team based in Bihac, Bosnia. They are able to speak to most families and unaccompanied minors in their mother tongues. They distributed water to the boys and were able to organise for the boys to be taken to the safety of a camp nearby.

Bosnia: Unaccompanied child refugees face cold, violence 01.02.2021

Some 500 unaccompanied minors are among the refugees currently staying in camps in Bosnia-Herzegovina. They are the most vulnerable refugee group in the country, with many traumatized and in need of help.
