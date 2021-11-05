Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), often known informally as Bosnia, is a country in southeastern Europe located on the Balkan Peninsula. Sarajevo is its capital and largest city.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), often known informally as Bosnia, is a country in southeastern Europe located on the Balkan Peninsula. Its territory belonged to the Ottoman Empire, then to the Austro-Hungarian Empire until the end of World War I, then to the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, and finally, following World War II, to the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia, which broke up in the early 1990s. Bosnia's capital and largest city, Sarajevo, came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire and was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. The city later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War. Here is an automatic compilation of all DW content relating to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Human rights activists slammed Croatian authorities for violent pushbacks of migrants and called for the abolition of the EU's Frontex border agency. Croatia denies taking violent measures against migrants.
Turkey finds itself in the middle of the latest Russia-Ukraine flare-up — Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? — Bosnians protest their government's poor handling of the COVID pandemic — Britain's royal family mourns the death of Prince Philip — and more!
Joy, as England emerges from a three month lockdown - Serbia wins friends by vaccinating its neighbours - Why Turkey's reliance on Chinese vaccines is proving a huge political and medical gamble - Spain to exhume thousands of civil war victims - The problems facing LGBTQ refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina - We’ll be checking out the winner of the European Tree of the Year Award - And much more...