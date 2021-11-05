Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), often known informally as Bosnia, is a country in southeastern Europe located on the Balkan Peninsula. Sarajevo is its capital and largest city.

Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), often known informally as Bosnia, is a country in southeastern Europe located on the Balkan Peninsula. Its territory belonged to the Ottoman Empire, then to the Austro-Hungarian Empire until the end of World War I, then to the Kingdom of Yugoslavia, and finally, following World War II, to the Socialist Federative Republic of Yugoslavia, which broke up in the early 1990s. Bosnia's capital and largest city, Sarajevo, came to prominence during the Ottoman Empire and was the site of Archduke Franz Ferdinand's assassination in 1914, sparking World War I. As part of Yugoslavia, Sarajevo hosted the 1984 Winter Olympics. The city later saw heavy fighting during the Bosnian War.