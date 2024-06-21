  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warEuro 2024Refugees
CatastropheMontenegro

Balkan countries suffer blackouts amid major heatwave

June 21, 2024

The first heatwave of the year in Southern Europe caused a spike in electricity use. Blackouts were reported across Albania, Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro. Utilities are working to restore power.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hMbM
Out-of-action traffic lights in Split, Croatia
The blackout affected traffic lights in Split, CroatiaImage: Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL/IMAGO

The Balkans suffered major blackouts on Friday after temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the region's first heatwave of the year..

Authorities in parts of Albania, Bosnia,and Croatia reported outages, while almost all of Montenegro was without power for several hours.

"There has been a sudden increase in consumption due to high temperatures," said Montenegro's Energy Minister Sasa Mujovic.

A man cooling down in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Montenegro is in the midst of a major heatwaveImage: Stevo Vasiljevic/REUTERS

Tourists in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik were left stranded, with restaurants, pubs and supermarkets all closing due to the power outage.

The blackouts also caused traffic lights to stop working, leading to traffic jams in cities like Split, Croatia, and the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

Croatia's national electricity company HEP said blackouts were caused by "an international disturbance that affected several countries."

"HEP has put all its production capacities into full operation... to ensure the supply of electricity in Croatia as soon as possible," it said.

More to follow...

zc/lo (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A searing heatwave in Saudi Arabia has led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in the city of Mecca.

Hundreds reported dead from Hajj heatwave in Mecca

Hundreds reported dead from Hajj heatwave in Mecca

A searing heatwave in Saudi Arabia has led to the deaths of over 1,000 people in the city of Mecca during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, as temperatures rose above fifty degrees Celsius. The Hajj is one of the largest gatherings of people in the world.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 20, 202402:18 min