The Bosnians behind a successful German board game

Fans of board games in Germany are in for a treat: Memopolis — a twist on the old classic, Memory — allows players to learn about German cities and architecture in a fun and entertaining way. Interestingly, the game's developers are not German, but Bosnian.

Damir and Emina are passionate about board games. Since moving from Bosnia-Herzegovina to Germany in 2018, they have not only settled right into their new home city, Cologne, they have also turned their passion for games into a viable business project.

Memopolis, which is a variation on the popular game Memory, has conquered the hearts of thousands of board game fans around Germany. The game, which features some of Germany's most famous buildings and structures, is already on sale in bookstores and toy stores across the country.